Yes, you can rock statement shoes! How to make the look work for you

share tweet pin email

If the slowly rising temperatures have you inspired to change up your wardrobe, you're not alone.

But just because it's a new season, doesn't mean you need a new wardrobe. In fact, changing up your look for spring could be as easy as buying a new pair of shoes.

With jewels, embroidery, beading and embellishment, these shoes make an outfit on their own. They're the one secret fashion item you never knew you needed.

TGIF! 🙌🏻 Our weekend plans include throwing on some fabulous shoes like these @zara ones @bobbiethomas is wearing. 👠Link in bio for @lillianavazquez's tips for rocking statement shoes. #WearWhatYouWant A post shared by TODAY Style (@todaystyle) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:04am PST

When TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez wore fabulous, floral Zara sandals (Bobbie Thomas has the same pair), Sheinelle Jones had to ask her the secret to rocking the fashion-forward heels.

Here are Vazquez's top two tips:

1. Don't worry about matching.

Forget everything you think you know about finding shoes for your outfit. They don't have to match! Vazquez noted that not one color in her floral shoes matched her hot pink dress. The trick is treating the bold statement like a neutral that goes with (just about) anything. Speaking of ...

2. Let the shoes shine.

While the bold shoes can act as a neutral, remember that it's best to keep everything else more simple. Feeling confused? Try Vazquez's go-to outfit when rocking statement shoes: jeans, a white T-shirt and a leather jacket. Now that's something we can get behind!

RELATED: It's all about comfort! 3 must-try sneaker trends for spring

If you're ready to try out the look, we've rounded up some seriously statement-making shoes to buy right now.

1. Gem Slingback High Heel Shoes, $70, Zara

Zara

2. Circus by Sam Edelman Ellie Pom Pom Block-Heel, $79, Macy's

Macy's

3. Millsect Wide Fit Embellished Mules, $38, ASOS

ASOS

4. Ella, $91, Steve Madden

Steve Madden

5. Beaded Vamp and Heel Sandals, $70, Zara

Zara

6. Forever Flower Corsage Sandals, $28, ASOS

ASOS

7. Aleani, $80, Aldo

Aldo

8. Nine West Chervil Nubuck Dress Sandal, $89, Amazon

Amazon

9. Topshop Lava Platform Sandal, 85, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

10. Inca, $100, Steve Madden

Steve Madden

11. Franssie, $100, Aldo

Aldo

12. Steve Madden Swizzle Flat Sandal, $72, Amazon

Amazon

13. Topshop Reena Embroidered Sandal, $90, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

14. Lauren Lorraine Rita Heel, $99, Belk

Belk

Never miss a story from TODAY Style! Sign up for our newsletter here.