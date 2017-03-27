Yes, you can rock statement shoes! How to make the look work for you

If the slowly rising temperatures have you inspired to change up your wardrobe, you're not alone.
But just because it's a new season, doesn't mean you need a new wardrobe. In fact, changing up your look for spring could be as easy as buying a new pair of shoes.
With jewels, embroidery, beading and embellishment, these shoes make an outfit on their own. They're the one secret fashion item you never knew you needed.
When TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez wore fabulous, floral Zara sandals (Bobbie Thomas has the same pair), Sheinelle Jones had to ask her the secret to rocking the fashion-forward heels.
Here are Vazquez's top two tips:
1. Don't worry about matching.
Forget everything you think you know about finding shoes for your outfit. They don't have to match! Vazquez noted that not one color in her floral shoes matched her hot pink dress. The trick is treating the bold statement like a neutral that goes with (just about) anything. Speaking of ...
2. Let the shoes shine.
While the bold shoes can act as a neutral, remember that it's best to keep everything else more simple. Feeling confused? Try Vazquez's go-to outfit when rocking statement shoes: jeans, a white T-shirt and a leather jacket. Now that's something we can get behind!
If you're ready to try out the look, we've rounded up some seriously statement-making shoes to buy right now.
1. Gem Slingback High Heel Shoes, $70, Zara
2. Circus by Sam Edelman Ellie Pom Pom Block-Heel, $79, Macy's
3. Millsect Wide Fit Embellished Mules, $38, ASOS
4. Ella, $91, Steve Madden
5. Beaded Vamp and Heel Sandals, $70, Zara
6. Forever Flower Corsage Sandals, $28, ASOS
7. Aleani, $80, Aldo
8. Nine West Chervil Nubuck Dress Sandal, $89, Amazon
9. Topshop Lava Platform Sandal, 85, Nordstrom
10. Inca, $100, Steve Madden
11. Franssie, $100, Aldo
12. Steve Madden Swizzle Flat Sandal, $72, Amazon
13. Topshop Reena Embroidered Sandal, $90, Nordstrom
14. Lauren Lorraine Rita Heel, $99, Belk
