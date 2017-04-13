Spring is finally here and so are all the hot new trends you'll want to try. The TODAY Style Squad pulled together their favorite finds in April.
From runway looks to the street styles, the team drew inspiration from everywhere to compile a list of the top fashion, hair, makeup and style trends to look for this month.
Oxford shirt dresses, Pan Am travel bags and other spring style trendsPlay Video - 4:48
The fashion find
Lilliana's pick: Statement jeans
Who doesn't love denim? The classic jean is a staple, but there are more trendy denim styles than ever to try. Take note because right now it's all about bold, statement-making jeans. Whether they're embellished, embroidered, painted or patched — they will certainly draw attention!
Rustic Charm Embroidered Denim Shorts, $22, Lulus
Floral Embroidered Skinny Jean, $50, Boohoo
Gemstone Super Ripped Mom Jeans, $240, Topshop
Bobbie's pick: Oh-la-la oxfords
The classic button-down has never been more en vogue, with Spring 2017 runways offering an array of twists on the traditional staple. From oversized and deconstructed concepts to shirt dresses and romper designs, the shirting trend offers something for everyone.
Striped Dress with Knot, $40, Zara
Elizabeth and James Shirt Dress, $385, Revolve
Cold Shoulder Dress, $59, Shopbop
Jill's pick: Tracksuits
If the word "tracksuit" conjures up images of pink velour in the early aughts, it's time to think again. The new crop of sporty separates can be dressed up or dressed down without looking sloppy in the slightest.
Track Jacket, $80, Adidas
Firebird Track Pants, $65, Adidas
Who's your style hero? TODAY Style Squad says ...Play Video - 1:03
The beauty bar
Lilliana's pick: Blue and green eyeliner
This trend can seem scary at first, but it's actually very easy to pull off. And it flatters nearly every complexion!
Slide on Pencil, $8, NYX Cosmetics
Marc Jacobs Matte Eye Crayon, $25, Sephora
Infallible Paints Eyeliner, $10, L'Oreal Paris
Aqua XL Waterproof Eye Pencil, $21, Makeup Forever
Want to try the look? Check out our pro tutorial below!
Bobbie's pick: Fragrance cocktailing
Move over, single scents: A new mixing-kit trend offers more bang for your beauty buck and allows you to be the perfumer. Layer fragrances or let one note rule, it's up to you!
Cocktail Kit, $26, Commodity
Blendable Scent in "Poised", $19, Mix-o-logie
Build Your Own Petal Pack, $30, Pinrose
Sarah Horowitz Perfect Veil Duo, $50, QVC
Jill's pick: Flower crowns
Say hello to warm weather and festival season! These cute flower crowns are a great way to add a pop of color for all those spring and summer concerts, festivals and outdoor events. Feminine, flirty and faux — they'll be no wilting flowers here!
Headband with Flowers, $6, H&M
Snow Sprinkles Flower Crown, $65, Crowns by Christy
TODAY Style Squad opens up about loving their 'flaws'Play Video - 1:24
All in the details
Lilliana's pick: Clear metal aviator glasses
As seen on the runways and celebrities, these glasses have a chic, fashion-forward feel. This is one trend you can rock at any age as long as you find the right size and shape.
Geeky Metal Frame Aviator with Clear Lense, $19, ASOS
Magnus Aviator Style Glasses, $89, Glasses USA
Bobbie's pick: Sleek and chic sunnies
Now that the weather is getting warmer and the sun brighter, it's time to update your go-to sunglasses. This year, opt for a pair of mirrored shades for an extra dose of glamour.
Siesta Key Brow Bar Sunglasses, $18, Urban Outfitters
Stardust Sunglasses, $60, Quay Australia
Ashanti Sunglasses, $119, Le Specs
Jill's pick: Pan Am vintage bag
When Pan Am introduced the world to the Jet Age, the airline's bag was seen as more than just a carry-on; it was a symbol that represented a once-in-a-lifetime experience. With a Pan Am bag, people not only carried it, they wore it proudly. The Originals Collection pays homage to these classic icons of culture.
Travel Toiletry Bag, $39, Brookstone
Vintage-Style Shoulder Bag, $56, Brookstone
Pan Am Malay Bag, $49, Brookstone
Wild card
Lilliana's pick: Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel hair accessories
This collaboration between Kardashian hair guru Jen Atkin and accessories brand Chloe + Isabel is perfect for the warm weather. The festival-inspired line will make all your Coachella outfit goals a reality.
Latice Tassel Bun Cuff, $55, Chloe + Isabel
Leaf Braid Charms, $38, Chloe + Isabel
Gold Leaf Headpiece, $48, Chloe + Isabel
Smooth Crescent Hair Comb, $28, Chloe + Isabel
Bobbie's pick: Marshmallow whip maker
Whip it, whip it good! This beauty buy instantly transforms any facial cleanser into a fluffy cloud of rich foam. The marshmallow-y makeover upgrades your cleanser to a reduced pH level while whipping your skin into tip top shape with a gentler, but just as powerful cleansing effect. Plus, it's so fun!
Marshmallow Whip Maker, $6, Memebox
Jill's pick: Lip mask
Before the Golden Globes, makeup artist Rachel Goodwin posted a photo of her client Emma Stone with a translucent pink mask over her lips. Turns out, the collagen-infused mask is a favorite of other celebs like Kim Kardashian and Teyana Taylor — so we figured it was worth trying ourselves!
Rose Lip Mask, $3, Sephora
All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask, $25 for 5, KNC Beauty