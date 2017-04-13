share tweet pin email

Spring is finally here and so are all the hot new trends you'll want to try. The TODAY Style Squad pulled together their favorite finds in April.

From runway looks to the street styles, the team drew inspiration from everywhere to compile a list of the top fashion, hair, makeup and style trends to look for this month.

Oxford shirt dresses, Pan Am travel bags and other spring style trends

The fashion find

Lilliana's pick: Statement jeans

Who doesn't love denim? The classic jean is a staple, but there are more trendy denim styles than ever to try. Take note because right now it's all about bold, statement-making jeans. Whether they're embellished, embroidered, painted or patched — they will certainly draw attention!

Rustic Charm Embroidered Denim Shorts, $22, Lulus

Floral Embroidered Skinny Jean, $50, Boohoo

Gemstone Super Ripped Mom Jeans, $240, Topshop

Bobbie's pick: Oh-la-la oxfords

The classic button-down has never been more en vogue, with Spring 2017 runways offering an array of twists on the traditional staple. From oversized and deconstructed concepts to shirt dresses and romper designs, the shirting trend offers something for everyone.

Striped Dress with Knot, $40, Zara

Elizabeth and James Shirt Dress, $385, Revolve

Cold Shoulder Dress, $59, Shopbop

Jill's pick: Tracksuits

Getty Images, KGC-22/STAR MAX/IP

If the word "tracksuit" conjures up images of pink velour in the early aughts, it's time to think again. The new crop of sporty separates can be dressed up or dressed down without looking sloppy in the slightest.

Track Jacket, $80, Adidas

Firebird Track Pants, $65, Adidas

Who's your style hero? TODAY Style Squad says ...

The beauty bar

Lilliana's pick: Blue and green eyeliner

This trend can seem scary at first, but it's actually very easy to pull off. And it flatters nearly every complexion!

Slide on Pencil, $8, NYX Cosmetics

Marc Jacobs Matte Eye Crayon, $25, Sephora

Infallible Paints Eyeliner, $10, L'Oreal Paris

Aqua XL Waterproof Eye Pencil, $21, Makeup Forever

Want to try the look? Check out our pro tutorial below!

Bobbie's pick: Fragrance cocktailing

Move over, single scents: A new mixing-kit trend offers more bang for your beauty buck and allows you to be the perfumer. Layer fragrances or let one note rule, it's up to you!

Cocktail Kit, $26, Commodity

Blendable Scent in "Poised", $19, Mix-o-logie

Build Your Own Petal Pack, $30, Pinrose

Sarah Horowitz Perfect Veil Duo, $50, QVC

Jill's pick: Flower crowns

Crowns by Christy

Say hello to warm weather and festival season! These cute flower crowns are a great way to add a pop of color for all those spring and summer concerts, festivals and outdoor events. Feminine, flirty and faux — they'll be no wilting flowers here!

Headband with Flowers, $6, H&M

Snow Sprinkles Flower Crown, $65, Crowns by Christy

TODAY Style Squad opens up about loving their 'flaws'

All in the details

Lilliana's pick: Clear metal aviator glasses

As seen on the runways and celebrities, these glasses have a chic, fashion-forward feel. This is one trend you can rock at any age as long as you find the right size and shape.

Geeky Metal Frame Aviator with Clear Lense, $19, ASOS

Magnus Aviator Style Glasses, $89, Glasses USA

Bobbie's pick: Sleek and chic sunnies

Now that the weather is getting warmer and the sun brighter, it's time to update your go-to sunglasses. This year, opt for a pair of mirrored shades for an extra dose of glamour.

Siesta Key Brow Bar Sunglasses, $18, Urban Outfitters

Stardust Sunglasses, $60, Quay Australia

Ashanti Sunglasses, $119, Le Specs

Jill's pick: Pan Am vintage bag

panam.org

When Pan Am introduced the world to the Jet Age, the airline's bag was seen as more than just a carry-on; it was a symbol that represented a once-in-a-lifetime experience. With a Pan Am bag, people not only carried it, they wore it proudly. The Originals Collection pays homage to these classic icons of culture.

Travel Toiletry Bag, $39, Brookstone

Vintage-Style Shoulder Bag, $56, Brookstone

Pan Am Malay Bag, $49, Brookstone

Wild card

Lilliana's pick: Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel hair accessories

Chloe + Isabel

This collaboration between Kardashian hair guru Jen Atkin and accessories brand Chloe + Isabel is perfect for the warm weather. The festival-inspired line will make all your Coachella outfit goals a reality.

Latice Tassel Bun Cuff, $55, Chloe + Isabel

Leaf Braid Charms, $38, Chloe + Isabel

Gold Leaf Headpiece, $48, Chloe + Isabel

Smooth Crescent Hair Comb, $28, Chloe + Isabel

Bobbie's pick: Marshmallow whip maker

Whip it, whip it good! This beauty buy instantly transforms any facial cleanser into a fluffy cloud of rich foam. The marshmallow-y makeover upgrades your cleanser to a reduced pH level while whipping your skin into tip top shape with a gentler, but just as powerful cleansing effect. Plus, it's so fun!

Marshmallow Whip Maker, $6, Memebox

Jill's pick: Lip mask

rachel_goodwin/Instagram

Before the Golden Globes, makeup artist Rachel Goodwin posted a photo of her client Emma Stone with a translucent pink mask over her lips. Turns out, the collagen-infused mask is a favorite of other celebs like Kim Kardashian and Teyana Taylor — so we figured it was worth trying ourselves!

Rose Lip Mask, $3, Sephora

All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask, $25 for 5, KNC Beauty