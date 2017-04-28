The 1 must-try pattern for spring and summer — and how to wear it!

share tweet pin email

When the weather gets warmer, it means it's time to have some fun with colors and prints!

TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, Lilliana Vazquez, is sharing her best tips and tricks for rocking stripes in style.

From skirts to tops to even accessories, Vazquez has tried-and-true ways to incorporate this classic pattern into your everyday wardrobe.

Skirts

A striped skirt is one of the easiest ways to give your wardrobe an upgrade for spring. While you can certainly pick a classic navy and white skirt, you can also have some fun with colors. When choosing a blouse, pick one that matches just one of the colors in the skirt. It's that easy to get a fabulous outfit!

Neoprene Pencil Skirt, $70, Eloquii

Eloquii

Cold Shoulder Ruffle Blouse, $70, Eloquii

Eloquii

Tops

A striped top is an absolute must! When shopping for one, look for a shirt with vertical stripes rather than horizontal. This will create the illusion of having an even longer torso. Now that's a styling trick we love! Pair it with jeans, your favorite solid skirt or white shorts.

Helena Stripe Off the Shoulder Top, $26, Boohoo

Boohoo

Jumpsuit

A jumpsuit is arguably one of the easiest items of clothing you'll ever own. Throw it on and you're ready to go! Plus, it always look trendy. When selecting a striped jumpsuit, keep the same rule in mind for tops and look for vertical stripes. Who doesn't want the appearance of longer legs?

Charlie Cold Shoulder Jumpsuit, $38, A'gaci

A'Gaci

Accessories

Not so sure about decking yourself out in a striped outfit? How about some accessories? From clutches to bangles, Vazquez has a few finds that will let you incorporate this trend in a snap.

Kire Multi Striped & Studded Clutch, $38, Pretty Little Things

Pretty Little Things

Jayson, $60, JustFab

Justfab

Pacifico Stripe Beach Tote, $30, Kassatex

Kassatex

Tulum Beach Tote, $30, Kassatex

Kassatex

Skinny Handpainted Wooden Bangles, $42, Jill Makes