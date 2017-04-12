share tweet pin email

The warm weather has finally arrived, which means it's time to put some spring into your wardrobe!

Just thinking of all the sunny days ahead has us inspired to break out the bright colors and perhaps even some bold patterns like stripes.

Jenna Bush Hager looked like a bright ray of sunshine in a beautiful striped dress during the Fourth Hour of TODAY Tuesday. She's inspired us to jump on the stripes bandwagon as this is going to be one of the biggest trends for summer.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Worried about a striped dress overpowering you? Don't! We love how Jenna's dress has horizontal stripes on top and vertical on the bottom to break up the pattern and create just the right amount of balance.

While a striped dress might make a statement, it's also incredibly versatile. Wear it with neutral or metallic heels for a night out or slip on your favorite pair of sandals for a daytime look. Want to start wearing a striped dress now? Just throw on a denim jacket and you're ready!

Take a peek at some of our favorite striped dress picks.

Striped Self-Tie Midi Dress, $89, Macy's

Macy's

Andrea Dress, $200, Boden

Boden

Beach Striped Strappy Halter Dress, $70, Loft

Loft

Maggy London Off-the-Shoulder Sheath Dress, $118, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Jack by BB Dakota Joyner Printed Crinkle Chiffon Maxi Dress, $75, Amazon

Amazon

Vince Camuto Sleeveless Stripe Satin Shift Dress, $111, Belk

Belk

Eliza J Stripe Fit and Flare Dress, $148, Amazon

Amazon

Stripe Cascade Slipdress, $128, Banana Republic

Banana Republic

Purposefully Piquant Midi Dress, $120, ModCloth

ModCloth

Anne Klein Stripe Fit & Flare Dress, $129, Nordstrom