The Duchess of Cambridge is simply magnifique!

The former Kate Middleton looked dazzling in a black, sleeveless gown as she attended a glamorous gala at the British Embassy in Paris.

Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attended a reception at the British Embassy on March 17 in Paris.

She and Prince William attended the soiree March 17 as part of a two-day trip to Paris, in the prince's first official visit to the city where his mother died nearly 20 years ago.

The duchess accessorized the tea-length Alexander McQueen dress with a thin black leather belt, chic pearl jewelry and ankle-strap heels. And, as always, her perfectly coiffed waves polished off the look.

Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Anne Llewellyn attend a reception at the British Embassy on March 17 in Paris.

William delivered a speech during the reception that highlighted the close ties between France and Britain, even as the United Kingdom begins the process to exit the European Union.

“So much of our countries’ histories, culture and language are intertwined,” the Duke of Cambridge said, as the duchess looked on from one side of the stage. “Those ties of neighbors which run through our history are as powerful today as they have ever been.”

“Before I came here, Her Majesty the Queen reminded me of how much she has enjoyed her many visits to France,” the duke added. “It is a feeling that Catherine and I entirely share, and look forward to this and many more visits in the years to come.”

After the reception, as if her black gown wasn't glamorous enough, Kate changed into a glittering long-sleeved dress for a dinner hosted by the British ambassador.

AFP - Getty Images Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrived for a diner at the British Embassy.

AFP - Getty Images Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, changed into a shimmering gown for the dinner.

Day One of the royal couple’s Paris trip happened to fall on St. Patrick’s Day, and Kate didn’t miss the opportunity to show off her Irish pride.

She arrived in Paris sporting a forest green knee-length coat and dark green pumps.

AFP - Getty Images Kate arrived at the Elysee Palace in Paris to meet French President Francois Hollande.

It’s the same coat she wore earlier that day, before leaving London for France. In the morning, she and William attended the Irish Guards' St. Patrick’s Day Parade in London.

Kate presented shamrocks to Irish Guardsmen, and even lifted a pint of Guinness with a group of soldiers, before hopping on a private jet to Paris.

WPA Pool / Getty Images Kate took a drink of Guinness as she meets with soldiers of the 1st battalion Irish Guards in their canteen following their St. Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks on March 17 in London.

WPA Pool / Getty Images Kate talked to off-duty soldiers of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards following their St. Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks.

Just another day in the life of the duchess!