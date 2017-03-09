share tweet pin email

There’s a job vacancy at Kensington Palace — and it’s one that allows you to get *this* close to the Duchess of Cambridge on a daily basis.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images You can be this close to Duchess Kate! Her private secretary, Rebecca Deacon, the one carrying a stuffed kangaroo, is stepping down from the job.

Rebecca Deacon, private secretary to Duchess Kate, will step down from her post this summer, according to a statement released by Kensington Palace.

Deacon has worked for the royal family for the past decade and specifically for Kate since 2012, handling her daily schedule and engagements and providing her briefings before every official meeting.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Deacon has worked for Duchess Kate since 2012, but for the royal family for a decade.

Before Kate officially joined the family, Deacon worked for Prince Harry’s organization, Sentable, and other charity projects for him and his brother, Prince William.

“Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for all the hard work and support Rebecca has provided over the past 10 years, and wish her well in the next phase of her career,” the palace said in its statement.

Deacon is often a figure seen discreetly in the background during royal engagements. She is scheduled to get married later this month in London, and, yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to attend the ceremony.