Who's in charge in the royal family? Duchess Kate has the answer

share tweet pin email

She’s the boss!

Princess Charlotte hasn’t even entered the “terrible twos,” yet she’s already showing who’s in charge within her royal household.

Getty Images Duchess Kate said her daughter, Princess Charlotte, "is the one in charge," according to another mom who spoke with the royal.

Her mother, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, recently revealed details about her daughter to a fellow mom during an unveiling Thursday of a war memorial.

“She said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge,” said Samantha Burge, wife of a Royal Marine commando.

Getty Images Princess Charlotte with her mom during their visit to Canada last October.

The two had a “bit of a mummy chat” during an unveiling of a memorial to honor service members and civilians who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.

RELATED: The palace is hiring! Duchess Kate is looking for a new private secretary

“We have both got 2-year-olds and they are ruling the roost,” Burge told People magazine. Burge has two daughters who are very similar in ages to Charlotte, who turns 2 on May 2, and her 3-year-old big brother, Prince George.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Princess Charlotte, enjoying a service dog during a children's party for military families last fall in Canada.

RELATED: Duchess Kate: Princess Charlotte is already riding horses

Duchess Kate also revealed how her two children get along at home.

“They are both becoming really good friends, George and Charlotte,” Burge said.

Charlotte indicated a bit of an independent streak last fall during a trip she made with her family to Canada.

RELATED: Prince George, Princess Charlotte adorably attend garden party for military families

During a garden party honoring military families, Charlotte notably ran around the grounds as she enjoyed a petting zoo, puppet show and popping balloons.