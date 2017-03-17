Food

Cheers! Prince William, Duchess Kate celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Guinness

TODAY

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pre-gamed for their trip to Paris like any other couple would on St. Patrick's Day... with pints of Guinness!

William and Kate visit Paris 20 years after Princess Diana's death

William and Kate visit Paris 20 years after Princess Diana's death

The former Kate Middleton and her husband sipped on beer in London after meeting with families of soldiers from the Irish Guards.

WPA Pool / Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stands with a pint of Guinness in her hand as she talks to off-duty soldiers of the 1st battalion Irish Guards following their St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks.

One young girl presented Kate with flowers.

The royal couple also posed for photos with the soldiers.

RELATED: Who's in charge in the royal family? Duchess Kate has the answer

Kate embodied the St. Patrick's Day spirit and donned a pin of flowing shamrocks on her emerald coat.

WPA Pool / Getty Images
Kate takes a drink of Guinness as she meets with soldiers of the 1st battalion Irish Guards in their canteen following their St. Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks.

After enjoying drinks with soldiers and their families at the Irish Guards' barracks, William and Kate made their way to Paris.

French President François Hollande greeted them upon their arrival to France, and tonight, the royal couple will attend a black-tie dinner at the British Embassy.

It's the pair's first official trip to Paris, which is also where William's mother, Princess Diana, died nearly 20 years ago in a car crash.

RELATED: Prince William pays tribute to mother during charity event for grieving families

Those hoping to get a glimpse of Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have to wait! The little royals did not make the trip.

