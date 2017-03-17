Cheers! Prince William, Duchess Kate celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Guinness

share tweet pin email

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pre-gamed for their trip to Paris like any other couple would on St. Patrick's Day... with pints of Guinness!

The former Kate Middleton and her husband sipped on beer in London after meeting with families of soldiers from the Irish Guards.

WPA Pool / Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stands with a pint of Guinness in her hand as she talks to off-duty soldiers of the 1st battalion Irish Guards following their St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks.

One young girl presented Kate with flowers.

Katie, aged 7, presents a lovely posy. Her dad is Colour Sergeant Darren Lorimer of The Irish Guards regiment. #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/KSllBvbrJ7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 17, 2017

The royal couple also posed for photos with the soldiers.

The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge are invited to sit for the Sergeants' and Officers' Mess photographs. #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/GBHytwcGq9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 17, 2017

Kate embodied the St. Patrick's Day spirit and donned a pin of flowing shamrocks on her emerald coat.

WPA Pool / Getty Images Kate takes a drink of Guinness as she meets with soldiers of the 1st battalion Irish Guards in their canteen following their St. Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks.

After enjoying drinks with soldiers and their families at the Irish Guards' barracks, William and Kate made their way to Paris.

French President François Hollande greeted them upon their arrival to France, and tonight, the royal couple will attend a black-tie dinner at the British Embassy.

Bonjour Paris! The Duke and Duchess arrive at the ÃlysÃ©e Palace for the start of #RoyalVisitParis pic.twitter.com/gWdaFIaYNX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 17, 2017

It's the pair's first official trip to Paris, which is also where William's mother, Princess Diana, died nearly 20 years ago in a car crash.

Those hoping to get a glimpse of Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have to wait! The little royals did not make the trip.