Candace Cameron Bure is a redhead! See her gorgeous new look

We’re used to seeing Candace Cameron Bure rocking blond tresses, but she’s just as gorgeous as a redhead.

The 40-year-old actress sported her auburn locks at the People's Choice Awards and at a recent Hallmark press event. She showed off her new ‘do on Instagram, posing with her co-star in Hallmark’s "Aurora Teagarden" mystery series.

The "Fuller House" star couldn’t have picked a more flattering shade. The rich, warm hue looks stunning against her pale skin and makes her blue eyes really pop. And, it's a fun, playful color to go along with the much shorter cut she debuted last fall.

This new color is a big change for Bure, who tends to opt for blond or warm brunette shades.

Back in 2002, the "Full House" actress went nearly platinum for the 10th Annual ESPY Awards in Hollywood.

Robert Mora / Getty Images Actress Candace Cameron Bure arrives for the 10th Annual ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre on July 10, 2002 in Hollywood, California.

In 2004, she teased her blond locks into a half-up, half-down style for the Los Angeles premiere of “New York Minute.”

Vince Bucci / Getty Images Actress Candace Cameron Bure attends the Los Angeles premiere of the Warner Brothers film "New York Minute" on May 1, 2004 at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre, in Hollywood, California.

When something works, you stick with it! Bure continued to rock her long, blond tresses at a 2009 charity event in Beverly Hills.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Actress Candace Cameron Bure arrives at the 13th annual Families Matter benefit celebration on May 29, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California.

Slideshow Photos Getty Images 28 best hairstyles for round faces Take these celebrities as inspiration to find the best haircuts for a round face. Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lawrence, Adele and more. 28 best hairstyles for round faces of Adele - Pro tip: Go for a middle part. "Adele looked great at the Grammys with this hairstyle," said hairstylist Neil Grupp of The Wall Group talent agency. "It always slims the face and gives a feeling of length. The sides are sitting on the face slim as well." Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Amy Adams - Pro tip: Try soft, loose waves angling away from the face. "Amy Adams looked great at the Golden Globes," Grupp said. "A curling iron is key for this look and a Mason Pearson brush." AP

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Cameron Diaz - Pro tip: Your part doesn't have to be perfect. "Cameron Diaz looks beautiful. For a natural-looking part, use your fingers and not a comb," Grupp suggested. "There is some bend in the hair, which gives it some texture and softness." Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Mariska Hargitay - Pro tip: Keep your look minimal. "Mariska has a lob with a slight shape that gives her a youthful vibe" said celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena, who works with Neve Campbell, Nina Garcia and Mary Louise Parker. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Charlize Theron - Pro tip: Ask for some textured pieces around the face. "Texture looks great and always softens a round face. Showing the ear breaks it up as well," said Grupp, adding: "I love this blond color." Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Chrissy Teigen - Pro tip: Create volume on the top. "Another key tip is volume on top to give a sense of length around a round face," noted Grupp. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Queen Latifah - Pro tip: Ask your stylist to razor cut into the ends for a choppier look. "If you don’t feel like you can pull off a super blunt bob, but love the length, this is your haircut. This cut can also save you from going anywhere near a 'mom bob,'" said celebrity hairstylist DJ Quintero, who works with Katie Holmes and Sarah Jessica Parker. , Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Christina Ricci - Pro tip: Ask for thick, blended bangs that cover the forehead. "The sweeping angle of Christina Ricci's bangs elongate the face and balance out the face shape," said celebrity hairstylist and creator of the Beachwaver, Sarah Potempa. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Drew Barrymore - Pro tip: Ask for layers to be cut vertically. "Long layers, like these on Drew Barrymore, make larger cheeks look smaller," said Potempa. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Emma Stone - Pro tip: Try a structured lob with a twist. "This lob is cut shorter in the back and longer in the front for a trendier look. The slight bang is swept to the side, which does a nice job of framing the face," said Potempa. AP

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Ginnifer Goodwin - Pro tip: A pixie adds height to the face. "Before taking this big of a hair risk, try a wig or a hair app first, and ask your stylist for their opinion," Potempa suggested. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Jennifer Lawrence - Pro tip: Ask your stylist to use texturizing shears for a piece-y look. "This is a textured bob that is off-the-shoulder. It helps create negative space, which elongates the neck and face," explained Potempa. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Jessica Biel - Pro tip: Try a blunt cut ... but keep it long. "Jessica Biel's face shape works best for this haircut because it brings out her jawline and cheekbones," said Frederic Fekkai hairstylist Giovanna Lampo. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Kate Bosworth - Pro tip: Go for long layers with soft ends. "The longer pieces at her center part slim her forehead, creating softness and allowing your eyes to gravitate to her jawline," said Lampo. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Nicole Richie - Pro tip: Ask your hairstylist to give you options. "This blunt lob is great. If you are a 'flipper' (a girl who flips her hair side to either side), ask to cut it down the middle," said Quintero. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Kate Upton - Pro tip: Ask for lots of layers to create volume and movement without sacrificing length. "Her round face works with this look because the majority of volume is by her jawline," explained Lampo. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Kelly Clarkson - Pro tip: Try a side part. "With a round face shape, your hair can give the illusion of splitting your face in half," said Quintero. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Penelope Cruz - Pro tip: For thick hair, keep hair long. "This look is great for women who have thick hair and love their volume," said Quintero. "But remember: The shorter you go the more high maintenance." Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Kristen Dunst - Pro tip: Ask for a long, side-swept bang. "The side-swept bang works best for narrowing the forehead, bringing attention toward the eyes," suggested Lampo. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Lauren Conrad - Pro tip: Ask for face-framing angles with long layers and blunt ends. "Lauren Conrad's face shape works best with her angles in the front, opening up her face and neck," explained Lampo. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Mandy Moore - Pro tip: Keep bangs choppy at the ends. "Mandy Moore's choppy bangs give her a playful look that brings out the apples of her cheekbones," said Mena. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Michelle Williams - Pro tip: Keep fringe heavy to balance out cheeks. "Her edgy look is softened by the long fringe that frames her face," said Mena. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Mila Kunis - Pro tip: Ask for the first layer to start below the cheekbones. "Mila Kunis' beautiful long hair is layered to soften her square jawline," explained Mena. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Mindy Kaling - Pro tip: Ask for a square shag. "This haircut works for Mindy Kaling because it gives her volume on top and frames her face in the shape of a square instead of a circle, which is more flattering," explained Mena. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Malin Akerman - Pro tip: Go for a bob with heavy fringe. "Adding in waves keeps her look fresh and youthful," said Mena. Getty Images

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Olivia Munn - Pro tip: Bring in photos to see if this cut will work with your hair texture. "This minimalist look is low maintenance and great for moms on the run," said Quintero. AP

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Selena Gomez - Pro tip: Get a "dry cut." "This is great for people with lots of weight in their hair. Ask your stylist to soften all of the lines that he or she cuts. this can be done many different ways one of which may be a dry cut, which you are guaranteed a softer look," said Quintero. Getty Images for WE Day

28 best hairstyles for round faces of Tatyana Ali - Pro tip: We'll say it again ... Long layers are your friend! "Tatyana has great long layers around the face that make it easy for her to switch up her part. Once again, longer layers equals less maintenance," said Quintero. , Getty Images

The actress showed off a fun, flirty lob at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in 2011.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Actress Candace Cameron Bure arrives at Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on April 2, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Bure rocked a darker, honey-brown shade at the 2013 premiere of "Saving Mr. Banks."

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Actress Candace Cameron Bure attends the Premiere of Disney's "Saving Mr. Banks" at Walt Disney Studios on December 9, 2013 in Burbank, California.

The following year, she opted for strawberry blond, mermaid-like tresses at a charity ball in Beverly Hills.

Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images Actress Candace Cameron-Bure attends Mercedes-Benz presents the Carousel of Hope Ball benefitting Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes on October 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.

By 2015, Bure had chopped off several inches. She added subtle touches of dusty pink to her once-again blond waves for the New York premiere of "Ricki and the Flash."

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Actress Candace Cameron Bure attends the New York premier of "Ricki And The Flash" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 3, 2015 in New York City.

Bure shook up her look for 2016 New York Fashion week, rocking an edgy, mohawk braid.

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images Candace Cameron-Bure is seen around fall 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows - Day 1 on February 11, 2016 in New York City.

But it wasn't long before she transformed into a redhead! Here's Bure showing off her new auburn hair at the People's Choice Awards on Jan. 18.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images Actress Candace Cameron Bure attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

And, let's take a moment to throw back to where it all began. Remember the actress's adorable, curly locks during her "Full House" days? Here she is in 1987, the year the hit sitcom debuted.

ABC via Getty Images Candace Cameron from "Full House" portrait session on June 26, 1987.

Whether she's a redhead, a blonde or a brunette, Bure's hair game is pretty much always on point!