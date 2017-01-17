Lori Loughlin on her 'Full House' fashion regrets: 'My kids make fun of me'

share tweet pin email

"Full House" fans may smile when they see Aunt Becky in reruns, but star Lori Loughlin is more likely to cringe.

While her '80s and '90s fashions left Uncle Jesse saying, "Have mercy," she isn't so proud of the dated clothes she once wore.

ABC via Getty Images Lori Loughlin, seen in 1988, recently looked back at her "Full House" fashions.

"Looking back on my 'Full House' wardrobe days, I think I almost regret all of my fashion moments," she explained in an interview with Good Housekeeping. "Oh man, I mean the high-waisted jeans, the cowboy boots, and the tent dresses I used to wear? I don’t know what I was thinking. My kids make fun of me and go, 'Mom, that’s a look.'"

Of course, these days Aunt Becky is back in "Fuller House," and although the fashions have changed, one thing hasn't — Loughlin herself. Despite the years, she hardly looks like she aged at all.

ABC via Getty Images Loughlin's choker in this 1993 photo may seem dated now, but the actress' gorgeous skin remains ageless.

"There’s no magic here!" she insisted. "I wear SPF, moisturize and wash my face before bed. I treat myself to facials now, but even when I couldn’t afford to do that, I’d get scrubs and masks from the drugstore."

So that's the simple secret to how Loughlin continues to look like her old self. As for still acting like Aunt Becky, that comes even more easily. The "Full House" gang has always had a close connection to their characters — especially one of them.

"He’s going to kill me for saying this, but I’m going to say Bob Saget," she revealed, when asked who's most like their character. "It’s not because he’s a clean freak like Danny Tanner. I love Bob, but he’s a little neurotic in a sense, he’s got that little bit of neuroses happening. But we’re all our characters on the show and sort of play up those roles, like with Jesse and Elvis and with Dave Coulier, who was playing kind of dumb Joey while Dave is actually brilliant. I think we’re all playing up our characters.”

And they'll continue to do so.

29 years ago today the Tanner family entered our lives. Sept 22, 1987. #fullhouse 🏠 A photo posted by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) on Sep 22, 2016 at 8:06am PDT

Just last month it was revealed that "Fuller House" will be back for a third season this year.

