The red carpet was on fire at Wednesday night's People's Choice Awards and no fashion choice was too bold for this fun awards shows. The stars wore everything from glittery mini dresses to unique jumpsuits to gloves, full gowns and more!

Take a look at some of hottest looks from the night.

Jennifer Lopez

The superstar shut down the red carpet in an incredible Reem Acra gown. The long-sleeved stunner featured a sheer bust overlaid with strategically placed embellishments for a dramatic, sexy look.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The "Divorce" star took a cue from her fashionable alter-ego, Carrie Bradshaw, in this pleated bronze number. The strapless design featured subtle cutouts at the bodice and layers of pleats. Parker paired the look with unattached sleeves to give an off-the-shoulder effect.

Priyanka Chopra

The actress took home her second People's Choice Award for her work in "Quantico" — and looked stunning while doing it! Her peach-hued dress showed off a soft, wave-like structure and added elements of fringe; two things that wouldn't seem to mesh well, but somehow make one gorgeous gown!

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell was on hand to present Tyler Perry with the Favorite Humanitarian award and the star chose a sleek jumpsuit for the occasion. The silver and black checked pattern paired with white accents at the bust was a perfect choice for the evening.

Chrissy Metz

The "This is Us" star stunned on the red carpet in a custom Eloquii gown with a navy silk bodice and a layered floral and tulle skirt. To top off the look, Metz kept her hair sleek and wore a pair of silver statement earrings.

Yara Shahidi

Also sporting a checkered pattern was "Black-ish" star Yara Shahidi. She stepped out in a black and white gown with a dramatic ruffled collar and pleated ruffles layered throughout the sleeves and skirt. She kept the rest of her look simple except for a bold red lip.

Blake Lively

The mother of two took home the award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress in a fringed Elie Saab mini dress. While we find it hard to believe it takes much to make Lively look like a million bucks, she thanked her glam squad on Instagram for making her look read carpet ready ... even though she'd only gotten two hours of sleep the night before.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres made history last night when she took home her 20th People's Choice Award. She looked every bit the winner stepping out in an all-black outfit paired with a maroon velvet bomber jacket. Her wife, Portia de Rossi, looked equally stunning in a draped jumpsuit.

Sofia Vergara

The "Modern Family" star took home the award for Favorite Comedic TV Actress and looked sultry as ever in a form-fitting Marchesa dress with a white silk skirt and golden bejeweled top.

Ashley Greene

The newly engaged actress stepped out in a purple sequin dress. She accessorized with strappy pumps and delicate silver hoop earrings for a look that was both sophisticated and fun.

Candace Cameron Bure

The "Fuller House" star struck a sophisticated chord in this Jenny Packham number. The keyhole neckline and all-over embellishments added extra excitement to the look.

Ruby Rose

The "Orange is the New Black" star rocked a different shade of orange for the annual awards show. The tailored pantsuit paired with pointed pump was a far cry from the prison getup she wears on the show.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy also chose a fashionable pantsuit for the evening's festivities! The star took home the award for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress wearing black-and-gold printed separates.

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice lit up the red carpet in a gold Yousef Aljasmi mini dress. The elaborately beaded number also featured pearl embellishments throughout the bodice and skirt.

Jamie Chung

The "Gotham" star and fashion blogger chose a sunny yellow dress from brazilian designer Martha Medeiros that featured a dramatically high slit. She added a jade box clutch for a pop of color and nude sandals to complete the look.

Ali Larter

Larter took the stage to present the award for Favorite Song in a red dress with a structured bodice and notched neckline. The simple black belt and shoes perfectly complemented the feminine look.