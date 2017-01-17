17 drugstore face masks celebrity experts love

share tweet pin email

If you want your face to feel soft and look glowy — no matter how windy and cold this winter gets — the key is using the right products.

And TODAY Style is here to help! We asked celebrity skin care experts to share their favorite products for healthy, shimmery skin. The best part? Everything can be found in the beauty aisle at your local drugstore.

1. Freeman Feeling Beautiful Pineapple Enzyme Mask, $4, Walmart

"Pineapple enzymes are a soothing, natural exfoliant. This mask is great for my clients with sensitive skin. It leaves skin feeling smooth and looking bright,” says Melissa McNamara, beauty director and key makeup artist at The Hollywood Beauty Detective.

2. Alba Botanica Hawaiian Facial Mask, $15, Walmart

"This mask is perfect for my clients who have large pores or acne. It uses Papua enzymes that dissolve impurities from the skin and improves the skin's texture,” says McNamara, whose clients include Holly Fulger and Lucia Ryker.

3. Derma E Hydrating Mask with Hyaluronic Acid, $15, Walgreens

"Rich in hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, this mask will give dry skin immediate moisture and a youthful appearance,” says Cinthia Lomeli, a celebrity esthetician.

4. Giovanni D:tox System Purifying Facial Mask, $10, Jet.com

"I recommend this mask for oily and congested skin. A few key ingredients in this mask are volcanic ash, activated charcoal, goji berry, acai berry, aloe vera and vitamin E. Volcanic ash absorbs excess oil and gives the skin a brightening appearance. Activated charcoal helps pull impurities to the surface. Goji berry and acai extracts are great antioxidants while Aloe vera and vitamin E are great for soothing and hydrating,” says Lomeli, whose celebrity clients include Sean Combs, Kate Beckinsale, Colette Carr and Catt Sandler.

5. Sonia Kashuk Skincare Detox Purifying Black Mask, $16, Target

"One of my favorite drugstore masks is by Sonia Kashuk for Target. With just one use, you can see immediate results. Smaller appearance of pores, refreshed skin and clearing of oils while retaining moisture. Love it!" says Marie Watkinson, an NYC-based massage therapist and skin care expert, whose clients include Leslie Jones and Marcia Gay Harden.

6. L'Oreal Paris Pure Clay Mask Detox and Brighten, $10, Target

“This amazing clay mask helps tighten my pores, which gives that squeaky clean feeling. It also makes my blackheads disappear!” says Sharon Dorram of Sally Hershberger salons.

7. Burt’s Bees Peach and Willow Bark Deep Pore Scrub, $8, Target

“Besides smelling absolutely delicious, it exfoliates, which leaves my skin feeling incredibly soft and bright,” says Dorram, whose clients include Barbara Streisand, Renée Zellweger, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Uma Thurman, Kate Winslet, Meg Ryan, Linda Evangelista and Christie Brinkley.

8. No7 Lift and Luminate Mask, $20, Walgreens

“My absolute favorite mask to use from the drugstore — which might as well be department store because of its high quality — is No 7 Lift and Luminate Mask. It comes in a four pack and is infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to revitalize and plump skin. It’s hypoallergenic so it won't irritate your skin. I use it while taking a warm salt bath,” says Adriana Martino, founder of SKINNEY Medspa, whose clients include Hailey Baldwin and Georgia Fowler.

9. Avene Soothing Moisture Mask, $26, Walgreens

“As a makeup artist and licensed esthetician, skin care prep is everything. This mask is so amazing at instantly hydrating the skin and creating the perfect surface for makeup. I also love it because it is fragrance-free and so gentle that even the most sensitive skin can benefit from using it,” says esthetician and editorial makeup artist Rudy Mills, whose clients include Kirstie Alley, Camilla Alves and Kendell Jenner. To give that extra love to your skin, sleep with it on overnight and remove in the morning, Mills recommends.

10. L'Oreal Pure-Clay Mask Exfoliate and Refine Pores, $13, CVS

“I am a fan of L’Oreal’s pure-clay mask line, particularly the 'Exfoliate and Refine Pores' formula. The clay and algae ingredients are suitable for most skin types, offering an excellent tool to unclog pores and polish the skin. It removes all traces of congestion and dirt and leaves my skin feeling smooth, tight, bright and absolutely fresh! The results are comparable to high-end products at a fraction of the cost,” says Erin Guth, celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Zendaya and Sofia Carson.

11. Biore Self-Heating one-minute Mask, $8, Walgreens

“For traveling beauty lovers, the Biore self-heating mask purifies and cleanses pores in just one minute. I love this quick mask because its main ingredient, natural charcoal, instantly shrinks pore size and removes impurities. I never travel without it,” says Urielle Medor, celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Mariah Carey, Rosario Dawson and Elle Varner.

12. Shea Moisture African Black Soap Clarifying Mud Mask, $3, Target

“I love this one because it helps clear skin with tea tree oil while moisturizing it with shea butter. So many times we dry out skin while trying to clear it up. And who has time for lengthy skin-care routines? Any product that effectively treats more than one issue is a keeper,” says Alex LaMarsh, celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist.

13. Miss Spa Exfoliate Pre-Treated Facial Sheet Mask, $2, Walmart

“This is a great quick fix for dull winter skin. It's great for prepping skin before makeup application because it sloughs off the layer of dull skin so that makeup goes on much more smoothly,” says LaMarsh, who clients include Tiesto, Kim Kardashian and John Stamos.

14. Pacifica Beauty Vital Immersion Deep Hydration Mask, $18, Ulta

“Pacifica Beauty is doing some incredibly effective natural skin care formulas — and the prices cannot be beat! There are three incredible facial masks on the range, but my personal favorite, particularly for the harsh, cold-weather months, is the 'Vital Immersion Deep Hydration Mask.' Packed with powerful antioxidants and essential oils, this 100 percent vegan formula is so soothing and ideal to use on the décolletage,” says Geoffrey Rodriguez, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Padma Lakshmi and Gigi Hadid.

15. No 7 Advanced Renewal Anti-Aging Glycolic Peel Kit, $27, Walgreens

“One of the best ways to deal with dry skin is to exfoliate. Removing the top layer of dead, dry skin and revealing new healthy skin is your first step in looking beautiful. The No 7 Glycolic Peel Kit is like having a dermatologist in your own home! It removes that dead skin safely and easily,” says celebrity makeup artist Jasen Kaplan.

16. Burt's Bees Intense Hydration Treatment Mask, $18, Walgreens

“To keep skin soft and supple, it must be full of moisture. Makeup sits best on a hydrated skin. Even oily skin produces more oil to overcompensate for lack of moisture. So this mask is a must-have for everyone! Burt’s Bees 'Intense Hydration Treatment Mask' enhances skin’s moisture content without leaving it greasy or oily. It’s a game-changer,” says Kaplan, whose clients include Kelly Osbourne, Lydia Hearst, Michelle Trachtenberg and Eva Longoria.

17. Sudden Change Green Tea Facial Mask, $12, Walgreens

“This 'Sudden Change' mask is good for people who have dull lifeless skin and/or have redness. This mask revitalizes and evens out tone and texture. I love using this on my clients before big events,” Kaplan says.