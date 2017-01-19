Jenna Bush Hager is a busy woman, so when it came time to put together her fitness plan, trainer Joe Holder, wanted to keep it as simple and short as possible. This weekly workout plan can be done in the comfort of your own home — without any equipment. Though, that doesn't mean it's easy!
Holder stressed that it's important to remember you're just starting out. Take your time and get used to increasing your intensity each day. If you're taking a rest day, make sure you focus on eating well that day.
Warming up your body is key. Don't skip it! It's important for injury prevention and to help you get the most out of each workout.
Jenna's week at a glance:
Warm-up:
Here are a few of the exercises Joe and Jenna have done together:
- 60 seconds: Jog in place
- 60 seconds: Jump rope
- 60 seconds: Jog in place
- 60 seconds: Jump rope
- 60 seconds: Standing alternating knee tucks
- 60 seconds: Standing alternating quad pulls
- 60 seconds: Leg swings
- 30 seconds: Body-weight squats
- 30 seconds: Jumping jacks
Day 1:
Before you start working out, be sure to take measurements of your body so you can track your progress. Get a tape measure and record your neck, bicep, waist, hips, thighs and calves. You only have to measure one side of your body.
Treat this day one workout as a baseline assessment of your current fitness proficiency. Take your time and track how many exercises you can complete in each round.
- 60 seconds: Jumping jacks
- 30 seconds: Plank jacks
- 60 seconds: Alternating side lunges
- 60 seconds: Body-weight squats
- 45 seconds: Push ups
- 30 seconds: Quick hops in place
- Repeat three times
- Finish with a 10-minute light jog or walk
Day 2:
- 45 seconds: Push ups
- 45 seconds: Bodyweight squats
- 30 seconds: Plank jacks
- 30 seconds: Side plank
- 30 seconds: Side plank (opposite side)
- 60 seconds: High knees, light job or marches
- Rest for 30-60 seconds
- Repeat three to five times
Day 3:
Explore! Find a local workout class you like to do. Jenna’s pick is SoulCycle but find something that fits your goals or this is your cardio day. On a scale of 1-10, your exertion level for this day should be about a 4 or 5.
Cardio workout:
Remember to repeat the warm-up routine outlined in Day 1!
- Beginner: 25-minute jog or walk
- Intermediate: 35-minute run or jog
- Advanced: 45-minute run or jog
Day 4:
Repeat Day 2. Simplicity is the key to success! We want your body to get used to these workout moves before we get more advanced.
Day 5:
Bring a workout buddy into the mix! Find a workout buddy, pick a class to attend together or simply do the cardio workout outline below. Having a workout partner strongly increases your chance of success to stay active through out the month.
Cardio workout:
As always, make sure to go through the warm-up!
- Beginner: 15-minute jog or walk
- Intermediate: 25-minute run or jog
- Advanced: 35-minute run or jog
Day 6:
Rest, this is very Important. Use this day to make sure you are doing associated stress-reducing strategies and making sure you eat well!
Day 7:
Challenge yourself! See how much progress you’ve made in even just a week! Take the Day 1 baseline workout and see if you can beat the numbers you did before. Push yourself here, but as always remember proper form is crucial.
Finish with a 10-minute light jog or walk.
Follow this routine for the rest of the month, and continue to push yourself! If you started with a 20-minute job, by the end of the month you might be ready for a 45-minute jog.