share tweet pin email

Jenna Bush Hager is a busy woman, so when it came time to put together her fitness plan, trainer Joe Holder, wanted to keep it as simple and short as possible. This weekly workout plan can be done in the comfort of your own home — without any equipment. Though, that doesn't mean it's easy!

Holder stressed that it's important to remember you're just starting out. Take your time and get used to increasing your intensity each day. If you're taking a rest day, make sure you focus on eating well that day.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH ALL THE #STARTTODAY PLANS AND TIPS WITH OUR "ONE SMALL THING" NEWSLETTER

Warming up your body is key. Don't skip it! It's important for injury prevention and to help you get the most out of each workout.

Jenna's week at a glance:

Angeliki Jackson / TODAY Start following Jenna's weekly workout plan!

RELATED: The slow cooker recipe Jenna Bush Hager loves to make her daughters

Warm-up:

Here are a few of the exercises Joe and Jenna have done together:

60 seconds: Jog in place

60 seconds: Jump rope

60 seconds: Jog in place

60 seconds: Jump rope

60 seconds: Standing alternating knee tucks

60 seconds: Standing alternating quad pulls

60 seconds: Leg swings

30 seconds: Body-weight squats

30 seconds: Jumping jacks

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link StartTODAY: Learn how to make nutritious meals your family will love Play Video - 4:17 StartTODAY: Learn how to make nutritious meals your family will love Play Video - 4:17

Day 1:

Before you start working out, be sure to take measurements of your body so you can track your progress. Get a tape measure and record your neck, bicep, waist, hips, thighs and calves. You only have to measure one side of your body.

Treat this day one workout as a baseline assessment of your current fitness proficiency. Take your time and track how many exercises you can complete in each round.

60 seconds: Jumping jacks

30 seconds: Plank jacks

60 seconds: Alternating side lunges

60 seconds: Body-weight squats

45 seconds: Push ups

30 seconds: Quick hops in place

Repeat three times

Finish with a 10-minute light jog or walk

RELATED: 3 ab-blasting exercises you can do anywhere

Day 2:

45 seconds: Push ups

45 seconds: Bodyweight squats

30 seconds: Plank jacks

30 seconds: Side plank

30 seconds: Side plank (opposite side)

60 seconds: High knees, light job or marches

Rest for 30-60 seconds

Repeat three to five times

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager power through quick #StartTODAY exercises Play Video - 2:01 Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager power through quick #StartTODAY exercises Play Video - 2:01

Day 3:

Explore! Find a local workout class you like to do. Jenna’s pick is SoulCycle but find something that fits your goals or this is your cardio day. On a scale of 1-10, your exertion level for this day should be about a 4 or 5.

Cardio workout:

Remember to repeat the warm-up routine outlined in Day 1!

Beginner: 25-minute jog or walk

Intermediate: 35-minute run or jog

Advanced: 45-minute run or jog

Day 4:

Repeat Day 2. Simplicity is the key to success! We want your body to get used to these workout moves before we get more advanced.

RELATED: The 1 yoga pose to do every single day

Day 5:

Bring a workout buddy into the mix! Find a workout buddy, pick a class to attend together or simply do the cardio workout outline below. Having a workout partner strongly increases your chance of success to stay active through out the month.

Cardio workout:

As always, make sure to go through the warm-up!

Beginner: 15-minute jog or walk

Intermediate: 25-minute run or jog

Advanced: 35-minute run or jog

Day 6:

Rest, this is very Important. Use this day to make sure you are doing associated stress-reducing strategies and making sure you eat well!

Day 7:

Challenge yourself! See how much progress you’ve made in even just a week! Take the Day 1 baseline workout and see if you can beat the numbers you did before. Push yourself here, but as always remember proper form is crucial.

Finish with a 10-minute light jog or walk.

Follow this routine for the rest of the month, and continue to push yourself! If you started with a 20-minute job, by the end of the month you might be ready for a 45-minute jog.