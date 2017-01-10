3 ab-blasting exercises you can do anywhere

share tweet pin email

Having a strong core can help ease lower back pain, improve posture and reduce the risk of injuries. This is a simple workout you can do in your living room — all you need is a yoga mat!

Watch the video below and follow the step-by-step instructions below to learn how to master these exercises.

1. Plank

Get into push-up position on the floor. Bend your elbows, placing your body weight onto your forearms and keeping the elbows directly under the shoulders. Make sure your body is in one straight line from your head to your toes. Hold for one minute.

2. Alternating side planks

Start on your forearms and toes. Turn onto your right forearm and stack your feet one over the other. Lift your bottom hip towards the ceiling. Hold for one minute on one side, and then switch to the other side.

3. Mountain climbers

Get into push-up position on the floor. Make sure your hands are directly under your shoulders. Bring right knee into your chest then go back to push-up position. Repeat with the left knee. Alternate knees in and out for one minute.

Repeat this circuit two to three times for a great ab workout!

