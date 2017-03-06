share tweet pin email

What do you call a patriotic roller-skating party?

That's not a joke. It's an actual event that Justin Timberlake threw to celebrate wife Jessica Biel's 35th birthday. And its name was ...

Sign the petition now! #makeamericaskateagain A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Mar 4, 2017 at 10:16am PST

#MakeAmericaSkateAgain.

"Sign the petition now!" Biel joked alongside a photo of the couple twinning in custom T-shirts made for the event.

Now that's what we call keeping it wheel.

The photo, however, doesn't show the best part of Biel's outfit ...

This is what birthday dreams are made of. Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever. My inner Xanadu was fully realized. I love you to the moon and back. And then back again. A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:25am PST

The crazy amazing disco pants! (Also, props to whoever got this shot.)

"This is what birthday dreams are made of," Biel wrote in the caption. "Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever. My inner Xanadu was fully realized. I love you to the moon and back. And then back again."

(That's a long way. We hope she doesn't have to skate there.)

Justin had a different take on roller-rink couture.

When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat... #MakeAmericaSkateAgain A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:03am PST

"When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat," he said, donning a yellow baseball cap that appears to be making a run for it, along with denim shorts and an American flag jacket.

Is this how one brings sexy back these days, Justin? Please advise.

Happy birthday, Jessica!