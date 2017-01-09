Jessica Biel gushes over flaw-free husband Justin Timberlake on 'Ellen'

share tweet pin email

They've been married for four years, but Jessica Biel is still unable to tell anyone what her husband Justin Timberlake's flaws are.

Jordan Strauss / AP Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share a laugh at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

"Literally every year we're married I'm looking for that thing he really sucks at," she told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday's show, after watching him sink multiple half-court basketball shots on a video.

Clearly, she's going to have to look harder.

The pair, who are parents to 9-month-old Silas, definitely know how to have a good time together. They were spotted recently at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, adorably grooving along to the music.

"Sometimes you just gotta get a little funky in public, I guess," she chuckled. "We were having a very serious political conversation."

That said, while she clearly loves her husband, she is still looking for his one imperfection. "I am going to find it," she quipped to DeGeneres. "I am going to expose it to everybody."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Biel insists to Ellen DeGenres that her husband seems to be without flaws.

We can't wait, but we do suspect this search will be fruitless — did you catch him dancing with Jimmy Fallon at Sunday's Golden Globes? Flawless!

Oh, la la! Watch and dance along to the #GoldenGlobes cold open. pic.twitter.com/k6QEv2zfda — NBC (@nbc) January 9, 2017

