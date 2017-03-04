Justin Timberlake's birthday message to Jessica Biel is making our hearts melt

share tweet pin email

Justin Timberlake just raised the bar for husbands everywhere.

The singer/actor/father/husband of the year took to Instagram Friday to post a tribute to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, who turned 35. And his words are nothing short of perfect.

“It doesn’t get any better than you,” he wrote. “Now I know for sure it’s better to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him.”

This isn’t the first time these two have made us swoon — and we’re sure it’s not the last. Earlier this year, Biel gushed about her husband to Ellen DeGeneres, admitting that yes, he is perfect. (We knew it!)

"Literally every year we're married I'm looking for that thing he really sucks at," she told DeGeneres. And after Friday’s birthday message, we're pretty sure being stellar at publicly praising his wife is not on the list.