'I am very much alive' says producer featured in Oscars In Memoriam video

share tweet pin email

Every year there are errors in the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars; it's apparently a real challenge to ensure that everyone who passed on from the array of Hollywood stars gets included.

The problem from Sunday night's awards show, however, was different. While showing the name of costume designer Janet Patterson, who did in fact pass away on Oct. 21 2016, the segment showed the photo of the very-much-alive producer Jan Chapman.

This came up in the In Memoriam section at #Oscars2017. But isn't this (living) Australian film producer Jan Chapman? pic.twitter.com/YKIMGBUv5E — David Berthold (@DavidBerthold) February 27, 2017

And while this would have been an ideal time to use Mark Twain's 1897 often-misquoted quip that "the report of my death was an exaggeration," Chapman wasn't going there.

"I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and longtime collaborator Janet Patterson," the Australian producer of films like "The Last Days of Chez Nous" told Variety in an email. "I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer."

BEI/Shutterstock Jan Chapman, Janet Patterson and Jane Campion at a promotional event for "The Piano" in 1993.

RELATED: Oscars flub! Watch the moment 'La La Land' mistakenly gets best picture award

To add to the confusion, Patterson and Chapman worked together on 1993's "The Piano."

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher close the In Memoriam tribute at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/vVDpageplg — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

Meanwhile, there were of course the luminaries who were passed over during the segment. Bill Paxton died over the weekend and was mentioned by presenter Jennifer Aniston, but we can forgive that since the segment was probably finished some time ago.

We're less forgiving about the omissions of Garry Shandling (died March 24), Doris Roberts (died April 17), Florence Henderson (died Nov. 24) and Robert Vaughn (died Nov. 11), among others.

RELATED: Zingers, surprises and special tributes: Here are the biggest Oscars moments

Oscars.com will ultimately feature an extended photo gallery which, we hope, will include all omissions and correct all errors.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.