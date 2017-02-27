Oscars flub! Watch the moment 'La La Land' mistakenly gets best picture award

What ... just ... happened at the Oscars?
There really are no words to describe the final moments of the ceremony, but we’ll try our best.
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented the final award of the night, best picture. Beatty took an unusually long time to reveal the winner. Finally, Dunaway announced, “La La Land.”
'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture at Oscars After Announcement FlubPlay Video - 1:17
The orchestra performed “La La Land” music. The film’s cast and crew, including stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, took the stage. There were acceptance speeches, straight from the heart. It was the perfect ending for a movie that had tied the record for the most Oscar nominations.
Only, it wasn’t. To the astonishment of everyone in the room and everyone watching on TV, the wrong movie was announced as the winner. “Moonlight” earned the award, not “La La Land.”
“This is not a joke,” “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz insisted after being informed of the screwup. He invited the “Moonlight” cast and crew to accept what was rightfully theirs.
Again, we ask: What happened? Beatty offered this explanation: “I opened the envelope, and it said, ‘Emma Stone, “La La Land.”’ That’s why I took a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”
Adding to the confusion: Stone revealed backstage, “I also was holding my best actress in a leading role card that entire time.”
Oooooookkkkkkkk, then.
After the mix-up, host Jimmy Kimmel commented, “It's very unfortunate.” Unfortunate, unbelievable, unreal ... it’s all of that and so much more.
As you'd imagine, the internet is having a field day with this.
“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins put it best:
