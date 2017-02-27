Oscars flub! Watch the moment 'La La Land' mistakenly gets best picture award

share tweet pin email

What ... just ... happened at the Oscars?

There really are no words to describe the final moments of the ceremony, but we’ll try our best.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented the final award of the night, best picture. Beatty took an unusually long time to reveal the winner. Finally, Dunaway announced, “La La Land.”

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture at Oscars After Announcement Flub Play Video - 1:17 'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture at Oscars After Announcement Flub Play Video - 1:17

The orchestra performed “La La Land” music. The film’s cast and crew, including stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, took the stage. There were acceptance speeches, straight from the heart. It was the perfect ending for a movie that had tied the record for the most Oscar nominations.

RELATED: Oscars 2017: Highlights from the star-filled ceremony

Only, it wasn’t. To the astonishment of everyone in the room and everyone watching on TV, the wrong movie was announced as the winner. “Moonlight” earned the award, not “La La Land.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images It was the most awkward moment in Oscars history.

“This is not a joke,” “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz insisted after being informed of the screwup. He invited the “Moonlight” cast and crew to accept what was rightfully theirs.

Again, we ask: What happened? Beatty offered this explanation: “I opened the envelope, and it said, ‘Emma Stone, “La La Land.”’ That’s why I took a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

Adding to the confusion: Stone revealed backstage, “I also was holding my best actress in a leading role card that entire time.”

Emma Stone says she was holding her Best Actress envelope the whole time. So... they gave Warren Beatty a wrong category duplicate? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oz2h7paEPg — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 27, 2017

Oooooookkkkkkkk, then.

After the mix-up, host Jimmy Kimmel commented, “It's very unfortunate.” Unfortunate, unbelievable, unreal ... it’s all of that and so much more.

As you'd imagine, the internet is having a field day with this.

Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

The LA LA LAND people were so classy. Amazing. Two great movies.



HOW MANY TIMES IS MOONLIGHT GONNA MAKE ME CRY — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 27, 2017

WAIT BUT THIS IS ACTUALLY THE REAL END OF LA LA LAND AND ITS GREAT #Oscars — Jackie Jennings (@ohhijackie) February 27, 2017

Nothing like live TV. Congrats to Moonlight! And to La La Land for such a gracious reaction. #Oscars — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 27, 2017

“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins put it best:

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.