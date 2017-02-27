share tweet pin email

The 89th annual Academy Awards, televised live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, found host Jimmy Kimmel vowing to "bury the hatchet" with his faux nemesis Matt Damon within the first few minutes of his opening monologue.

"When I first met Matt, I was the fat one," Kimmel recalled, as he urged the country to unite despite a heated political climate. But funnyman Kimmel just couldn't do it, and speaking directly to Damon in the audience, he roasted him for handing over a plum role in "Manchester By The Sea" to Oscar nominee Casey Affleck. Instead, he said, Damon went on to make a "Chinese ponytail movie" ("The Great Wall"), and "that movie went on to lose $80 million. Smooth move dumba---."

Chris Pizzello / AP Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kimmel takes on Trump — and Streep

The first-time Oscar host went on to praise President Trump for taking the heat off the Academy. "I wanna say thank you to President Trump. I mean, remember last year when people thought the Oscars were racist?" he quipped.

Chris Pizzello / AP Meryl Streep stands for applause at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kimmel then began poking fun at the stars in the room, most especially the "highly overrated" (sound familiar?) Meryl Streep, who, said Kimmel, "phoned it in" throughout most of her career. Streep hilariously rose to accept applause.

Kimmel closed his opening monologue, "Some of you will (win tonight) and give a speech that the president of the United States will tweet about in all caps."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Singer/actor Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Justin opens the show

The ceremony kicked off with Justin Timberlake singing and dancing to the Oscar-nominated "Can't Stop The Feeling," from "Trolls," a performance that found him and a team of dancers grooving among the stars, including his wife, actress Jessica Biel, in the Dolby Theater's aisles.

Kimmel thanked Timberlake for starting the show with pizazz. "On your behalf, I really hope the other guys from NSYNC were watching that performance because if they were, I think there’s a really good chance they’re going to let you back in the band."

Christopher Polk / Getty Images Actor Emma Stone and her brother, Spencer Stone, attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Will "La La Land" win big?

"La La Land" enters the ceremony as the film to beat, with a whopping 14 nominations — tying with 1997's "Titanic" and 1950's "All About Eve" as the most nominated film in Oscar history. The Old Hollywood-style musical, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling and directed by Damien Chazelle, is up for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and more — and if it nabs more than 11 wins, it will dance its way into Oscar history.

"Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations, also enter the night's ceremony on strong footing.

Chris Pizzello / AP Viola Davis accepts the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Fences" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Third time's the charm for Viola Davis

Three-time Oscar nominee Viola Davis finally took home an award for her riveting performance in the Denzel Washington-directed "Fences." Davis accepted the award with a powerful, tear-filled speech about the need for artists to tell the stories of forgotten “ordinary people," stories found "in the graveyard," she said.

“Exhume those bodies," said the actress. "Exhume those stories, the stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition, people who fell in love and lost."

NASA hero Katherine Johnson 'Hidden' no more

"Hidden Figures" star Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Butler, and Janelle Monaé brought real-life NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson to the stage, where the 98-year-old American hero received a standing ovation.

"Hidden Figures," nominated in three categories tonight, tells the story of a group of brilliant African-American women working behind the scenes at NASA in the 1960s.

Miranda's EGOT shot

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda took to the stage with 16-year-old "Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho to perform his song "How Far I'll Go," nominated for Best Song. Miranda, 37, who's already nabbed an Emmy, three Tony Awards and two Grammys, stands to make history as the youngest entertainer to enter the exclusive EGOT club if his song wins.

Big week for new dad Mahershala Ali

"Moonlight" star Mahershala Ali took home Best Supporting Actor award just four days after he and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter. The first-time Oscar winner thanked his wife, whom he called "a soldier" for forging through awards season with him while in her third trimester of her pregnancy.

Natalie a no-show

Natalie Portman, nominated in the Best Actress category for her stunning portrayal of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the biopic “Jackie,” sent word that she wouldn't be attending Sunday’s ceremony because she's in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Will Portman's baby bump bring her luck? The actress was pregnant with her first child, he son, Aleph, 5, when she nabbed the Oscar in 2011 for “Black Swan.”

Jimmy's tour bus prank

About two hours into the ceremony, Kimmel pranked passengers on a Hollywood tour bus by having the bus drop them off smack dab in the middle of the ceremony. Starstruck fans ignored the host completely and began snapping selfies with their favorite stars. When Kimmel learned two of the tourists would soon be tying the knot, he offered up Denzel Washington to serve as their best man, and then implored Jennifer Aniston, just rows away, to dig into her purse to find a wedding gift for the couple. Aniston obliged, and the lucky couple got themselves a brand new pair of sunglasses.