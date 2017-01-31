share tweet pin email

Awards season is upon us, and we have the full list of nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards.

If playing catch-up with this year's nominees isn't enough for you, we've compiled a list of every "Best Picture" winner since 1927.

The Oscar nominations got us thinking: There have been nearly 90 "Best Picture" winners over the years, and film can be an exciting way to walk through history.

We want to hear from you. Which "Best Picture" winner was your favorite? Let us know on Facebookor Twitter using #TODAYtbt, and don't forget to use the list as your guide!

Open Road Films "Spotlight" won the Oscar for Best Picture last year.

2015 - "Spotlight"

2014 - "Birdman"

2013 - "12 Years a Slave"

2012 - "Argo"

2011 - "The Artist"

2010 - "The King's Speech"

2009 - "The Hurt Locker"

2008 - "Slumdog Millionaire"

2007 - "No Country for Old Men"

2006 - "The Departed"

2005 - "Crash"

2004 - "Million Dollar Baby"

2003 - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

2002 - "Chicago"

2001 - "A Beautiful Mind"

2000 - "Gladiator"

20th Century Fox "Titanic" won the Best Picture Oscar for 1997.

1999 - "American Beauty"

1998 - "Shakespeare in Love"

1997 - "Titanic"

1996 - "The English Patient"

1995 - "Braveheart"

1994 - "Forrest Gump"

1993 - "Schindler’s List"

1992 - "Unforgiven"

1991 - "The Silence of the Lambs"

1990 - "Dances With Wolves"

Alamy stock "Rain Man" won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1988.

1989 - "Driving Miss Daisy"

1988 - "Rain Man"

1987 - "The Last Emperor"

1986 - "Platoon"

1985 - "Out of Africa"

1984 - "Amadeus"

1983 - "Terms of Endearment"

1982 - "Gandhi"

1981 - "Chariots of Fire"

1980 - "Ordinary People"

Everett Collection "The Godfather" dominated in the early 1970s.

1979 - "Kramer vs. Kramer"

1978 - "The Deer Hunter"

1977 - "Annie Hall"

1976 - "Rocky"

1975 - "One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest"

1974 - "The Godfather Part II"

1973 - "The Sting"

1972 - "The Godfather"

1971 - "The French Connection"

1970 - "Patton"

Alamy stock "West Side Story" won the Best Picture Oscar in 1961.

1969 - "Midnight Cowboy"

1968 - "Oliver!"

1967 - "In the Heat of the Night"

1966 - "A Man for All Seasons"

1965 - "The Sound of Music"

1964 - "My Fair Lady"

1963 - "Tom Jones"

1962 - "Lawrence of Arabia"

1961 - "West Side Story"

1960 - "The Apartment"

MGM via Getty Images "Ben-Hur" won Best Picture for 1959.

1959 - "Ben-Hur"

1958 - "Gigi"

1957 - "The Bridge on the River Kwai"

1956 - "Around the World in 80 Days"

1955 - "Marty"

1954 - "On the Waterfront"

1953 - "From Here to Eternity"

1952 - "The Greatest Show on Earth"

1951 - "An American in Paris"

1950 - "All About Eve"

Getty Images "Casablanca" won Best Picture in 1943.

1949 - "All the Kings Men"

1948 - "Hamlet"

1947 - "Gentleman's Agreement"

1946 - "The Best Years of Our Lives"

1945 - "The Lost Weekend"

1944 - "Going My Way"

1943 - "Casablanca"

1942 - "Mrs. Miniver"

1941 - "How Green Was My Valley"

1940 - "Rebecca"

Everett Collection "Gone with the Wind" won Best Picture for 1939.