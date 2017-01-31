Awards season is upon us, and we have the full list of nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards.
If playing catch-up with this year's nominees isn't enough for you, we've compiled a list of every "Best Picture" winner since 1927.
The Oscar nominations got us thinking: There have been nearly 90 "Best Picture" winners over the years, and film can be an exciting way to walk through history.
- 2015 - "Spotlight"
- 2014 - "Birdman"
- 2013 - "12 Years a Slave"
- 2012 - "Argo"
- 2011 - "The Artist"
- 2010 - "The King's Speech"
- 2009 - "The Hurt Locker"
- 2008 - "Slumdog Millionaire"
- 2007 - "No Country for Old Men"
- 2006 - "The Departed"
- 2005 - "Crash"
- 2004 - "Million Dollar Baby"
- 2003 - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"
- 2002 - "Chicago"
- 2001 - "A Beautiful Mind"
- 2000 - "Gladiator"
- 1999 - "American Beauty"
- 1998 - "Shakespeare in Love"
- 1997 - "Titanic"
- 1996 - "The English Patient"
- 1995 - "Braveheart"
- 1994 - "Forrest Gump"
- 1993 - "Schindler’s List"
- 1992 - "Unforgiven"
- 1991 - "The Silence of the Lambs"
- 1990 - "Dances With Wolves"
- 1989 - "Driving Miss Daisy"
- 1988 - "Rain Man"
- 1987 - "The Last Emperor"
- 1986 - "Platoon"
- 1985 - "Out of Africa"
- 1984 - "Amadeus"
- 1983 - "Terms of Endearment"
- 1982 - "Gandhi"
- 1981 - "Chariots of Fire"
- 1980 - "Ordinary People"
- 1979 - "Kramer vs. Kramer"
- 1978 - "The Deer Hunter"
- 1977 - "Annie Hall"
- 1976 - "Rocky"
- 1975 - "One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest"
- 1974 - "The Godfather Part II"
- 1973 - "The Sting"
- 1972 - "The Godfather"
- 1971 - "The French Connection"
- 1970 - "Patton"
- 1969 - "Midnight Cowboy"
- 1968 - "Oliver!"
- 1967 - "In the Heat of the Night"
- 1966 - "A Man for All Seasons"
- 1965 - "The Sound of Music"
- 1964 - "My Fair Lady"
- 1963 - "Tom Jones"
- 1962 - "Lawrence of Arabia"
- 1961 - "West Side Story"
- 1960 - "The Apartment"
- 1959 - "Ben-Hur"
- 1958 - "Gigi"
- 1957 - "The Bridge on the River Kwai"
- 1956 - "Around the World in 80 Days"
- 1955 - "Marty"
- 1954 - "On the Waterfront"
- 1953 - "From Here to Eternity"
- 1952 - "The Greatest Show on Earth"
- 1951 - "An American in Paris"
- 1950 - "All About Eve"
- 1949 - "All the Kings Men"
- 1948 - "Hamlet"
- 1947 - "Gentleman's Agreement"
- 1946 - "The Best Years of Our Lives"
- 1945 - "The Lost Weekend"
- 1944 - "Going My Way"
- 1943 - "Casablanca"
- 1942 - "Mrs. Miniver"
- 1941 - "How Green Was My Valley"
- 1940 - "Rebecca"
- 1939 - "Gone with the Wind"
- 1938 - "You Can't Take It with You"
- 1937 - "The Life of Emile Zola"
- 1936 - "The Great Ziegfeld"
- 1935 - "Mutiny on the Bounty"
- 1934 - "It Happened One Night"
- 1932/1933 - "Cavalcade"
- 1931/1932 - "Grand Hotel"
- 1930/1931 - "Cimarron"
- 1929/1930 - "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- 1928/1929 - "The Broadway Melody"
- 1927/1928 - "Wings"