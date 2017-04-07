Barry Manilow TODAY concert: What you need to know

Barry Manilow is returning to TODAY! The legendary singer-songwriter, who is best known for his hits "Mandy," "Copacabana" and "Can't Smile Without You," will join our concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.
Details:
- Date: Thursday, April 20
- Hashtag: #BarryManilowTODAY
- Fan Passes: Stay tuned to find out how you and a guest can get fan passes to the show.
Sheyl Crow, Barry Manilow set for live concert performances on TODAYPlay Video - 0:35
General Info:
Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.
To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.
Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.