Barry Manilow TODAY concert: What you need to know

Barry Manilow is returning to TODAY! The legendary singer-songwriter, who is best known for his hits "Mandy," "Copacabana" and "Can't Smile Without You," will join our concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Details:

Date: Thursday, April 20

Hashtag: #BarryManilowTODAY

Fan Passes: Stay tuned to find out how you and a guest can get fan passes to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.