Pink and Carey Hart’s 8-week-old son, Jameson Moon, is well on his way to following in his daddy’s footsteps.

Hart, a former motocross racer, posted this photo of himself with his son at the shop. As you can see, it’s never too early to take your child to work.

Jamo putting in some shop time with pop yesterday 👍👍. My motorcycle lift doubles well as a changing table!! Thanks for the 📷 mama @pink #GetThemStartedYoung @foxracing @indianmotorcycle A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:09am PST

“Jamo putting in some shop time with pop yesterday. My motorcycle lift doubles well as a changing table!!” Hart wrote.

Clearly, Hart is proud of his handiwork. Jameson seems impressed, too, if that adorable look on his face is any indication.

We’re sensing that Hart would be very happy if Jameson took up his interest in motorcycles. The hashtag on the above post, #GetThemStartedYoung,” is a clue. There’s also this pic from earlier this month of Hart, Jameson and a bike spending quality time together.

While Hart bonds with Jameson in the shop, Pink is hitting the gym, aiming to shed pregnancy weight. She shared this selfie and noted that she’s lost 5 pounds, but wants to lose 30 more.

Commitment #5down30togo A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:31am PST

The singer gave birth to Jameson on Dec. 26. She and Hart also have a 5-year-old daughter, Willow.

