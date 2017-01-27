Pink's son sports Adele-themed onesie — see the adorable photo

share tweet pin email

Pink's son, Jameson, may be only 1 month old, but he's already got his mom's great sense of humor!

The adorable newborn can be found sporting a hilarious Adele-themed onesie in a new Instagram photo shared by his pop superstar mom.

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

In the shot, Jameson is captured in one of his crankier moments, which makes the writing on his tiny outfit all the more appropriate.

"Hello, it's me. I must have cried a thousand times," his onesie reads, taking lyrics from Adele's 2015 smash hit "Hello."

The 37-year-old Grammy winner and her hubby, former motocross racer Carey Hart, welcomed their sweet new little one on Dec. 26. The pair, who married in 2006, also have a 5-year-old daughter, Willow Sage.

Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

Shortly after Jameson's birth, the rocker honored Willow with a special Big Sister Party, complete with a scrumptious-looking caked. Mom, Willow and a bundled-up Jameson posed for a happy pic, which Pink shared with fans.

Looks like little Jameson is already bringing a lot of joy — and laughter — to everyone!