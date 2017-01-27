Parents

Pink's son sports Adele-themed onesie — see the adorable photo

Pink's son, Jameson, may be only 1 month old, but he's already got his mom's great sense of humor!

The adorable newborn can be found sporting a hilarious Adele-themed onesie in a new Instagram photo shared by his pop superstar mom.

In the shot, Jameson is captured in one of his crankier moments, which makes the writing on his tiny outfit all the more appropriate.

"Hello, it's me. I must have cried a thousand times," his onesie reads, taking lyrics from Adele's 2015 smash hit "Hello."

RELATED: Pink and husband Carey Hart welcome their second child

The 37-year-old Grammy winner and her hubby, former motocross racer Carey Hart, welcomed their sweet new little one on Dec. 26. The pair, who married in 2006, also have a 5-year-old daughter, Willow Sage.

Shortly after Jameson's birth, the rocker honored Willow with a special Big Sister Party, complete with a scrumptious-looking caked. Mom, Willow and a bundled-up Jameson posed for a happy pic, which Pink shared with fans.

Looks like little Jameson is already bringing a lot of joy — and laughter — to everyone!

