Parents

Pink's daughter Willow gets 'Big Sister Party' to celebrate Jameson's arrival

TODAY

Becoming an older sibling is exciting ... but also a little scary. It can be hard not to wonder, "They still love me, too, right? They didn't forget about me?"

Well, 5-year-old Willow Sage Hart doesn't have to go down that dark road paved with jealousy and fear. Because Pink's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

Here's proof that she's a cool mom: She threw her daughter a party to congratulate her on becoming a big sister.

Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

More Music videos

Just look at that cake: "Congrats Big Sis!" Willow looks pretty darn happy to be holding it. Meanwhile, mama Pink is holding new baby Jameson Moon Hart ... who looks like he's coming off of a long night.

You know how babies are. Up all night, every night. Party animals!

RELATED: Pink and husband Carey Hart welcome their second child

The pink and greenish-blue balloons are a nice symbolic touch. But we can't help but wonder ... is baby Jameson going to have to dye his hair blue? You know, once he gets some?

Either way, these sweet sibs have lots of adventures ahead of them. We love that their first party together was captured on film.

RELATED: Pink shares adorable photo of Willow Sage with newborn brother Jameson

Jameson was born Dec. 26. Congrats again to Pink, hubby Carey Hart and Willow!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Pink gives birth to baby boy: See the sweet photo of Jameson Moon Hart

Play Video - 0:35

Pink gives birth to baby boy: See the sweet photo of Jameson Moon Hart

Play Video - 0:35

More video

More: Parents Babies

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP