Madonna's newly adopted twins may not have her DNA, but they definitely share her flair for showbiz!
The 58-year-old singer posted a video to Instagram of Stella and Esther, 4, caught in a rousing rendition of "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star."
"A little night music..." she captioned the clip, though those are definitely not nighttime voices. Or nighttime hand claps. Good luck getting those two to bed, Madge.
The best part is the end of the video. When the verse comes to a close, the pianist pulls back and stops playing — but the girls keep right on singing. They're not finished yet! Life is a cabaret!
Madonna had asked the media to respect the family's privacy during their transitional time, so this is one of the first glimpses we've gotten at their family dynamic since she adopted the girls from Malawi earlier this month. Sure looks like a happy household!
Madonna's ever-expanding family now includes Stella and Esther; David Banda and Mercy James, both 11, also from Malawi; Lourdes, 20; and Rocco, 16.
For a "Material Girl," she sure seems to have her priorities straight when it comes to family. Love seeing you and your crew together, Madonna!