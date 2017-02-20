share tweet pin email

Madonna's newly adopted twins may not have her DNA, but they definitely share her flair for showbiz!

The 58-year-old singer posted a video to Instagram of Stella and Esther, 4, caught in a rousing rendition of "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star."

A little night Music.........,,🌟⭐️🌟⭐️🌟⭐️😂💘🌸🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

"A little night music..." she captioned the clip, though those are definitely not nighttime voices. Or nighttime hand claps. Good luck getting those two to bed, Madge.

The best part is the end of the video. When the verse comes to a close, the pianist pulls back and stops playing — but the girls keep right on singing. They're not finished yet! Life is a cabaret!

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Madonna had asked the media to respect the family's privacy during their transitional time, so this is one of the first glimpses we've gotten at their family dynamic since she adopted the girls from Malawi earlier this month. Sure looks like a happy household!

Madonna's ever-expanding family now includes Stella and Esther; David Banda and Mercy James, both 11, also from Malawi; Lourdes, 20; and Rocco, 16.

For a "Material Girl," she sure seems to have her priorities straight when it comes to family. Love seeing you and your crew together, Madonna!