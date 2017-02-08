share tweet pin email

Madonna has two new kids to love!

The singer confirmed Wednesday that she’s adopted twin girls from the African country of Malawi. You can feel the love she has for the children in her Instagram announcement.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” Madonna, 58, captioned the post. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.”

According to reports, a judge in Malawi granted Madonna permission to adopt the twins earlier this week. The sisters reportedly are 4 years old.

Madonna previously adopted her son David Banda and daughter Mercy James, both now 11, from Malawi, where she has done a lot of charity work.

She also has a 20-year-old daughter, Lourdes, and 16-year-old son, Rocco.

Anyone who follows the pop star on social media knows that she’s a proud mom who is filled with love for her kids.

Starting 2017 with The 4 things that I love the most! 😂🎉🙏🏻🤡⛷🏂💘💘💘💘 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:22am PST

Reasons to Be Thankful! 💛💚💜💙🙏🏻 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Nov 24, 2016 at 12:32pm PST

Now she has even more reasons to be thankful.

