We already knew Justin Timberlake was a born entertainer who knows how to charm an audience. After playing sold-out stadium shows and starring in box-office hits, there was nowhere left for the singer and actor to take his talents but ... play class!

In a recent Instagram post, Timberlake, 36, shows off one of his coolest costumes yet: a pair of funky toy glasses he donned to entertain son Silas, 2, and friends.

"When you're the only Dad at the mid-morning play-class, if you stay any longer than 20 minutes... THIS IS YOUR FATE," Timberlake wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #dadlife.

Hey, there are worse fates. He's workin' it!

Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel, 35, have been open about their journey into parenthood, sharing glimpses of what they've learned along the way.

"It changes everything," Timberlake told Willie Geist on TODAY in October 2016. "You literally just wake up in the morning, look in the mirror and go, 'I have no idea what I'm doing.'"

More recently, Timberlake opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about how his gig as a dad was forcing him to reckon with his own childhood.

"You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, 'It's not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could,'" Timberlake said. "But then you have a child of your own, and suddenly it opens all the floodgates, and you're like, 'No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did f— me up!'"

You know what, Justin? Silas has a lot to be thankful for. You're doing the best you can.

And that's all you can do. Well, that, and wear the toy glasses with a smile.