share tweet pin email

After Justin Timberlake lovingly gushed about Jessica Biel's mom skills on Mother's Day last month, she returned the favor with a touching Father's Day message for him on Sunday.

Biel sent a message of appreciation to her own dad and all the fathers out there before focusing on her husband of four years and father to their 2-year-old son, Silas.

"To my beloved husband, my adventure companion, my road dog, who works tirelessly for THIS family and gives of himself energetically and spiritually every day, I am eternally grateful for you and your love,'' she wrote on Instagram.

Timberlake had a sweet message of his own for Biel and his son, who Biel said is a ham just like his father.

These 2 angels... The greatest gift I've ever known. And, the reason I won't EVER STOP! Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there! Hope you are enjoying! #Howearlyistooearlyforafathersdaybeer A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

"These 2 angels...The greatest gift I've ever known. And, the reason I won't EVER STOP! Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there!" he wrote on Instagram.

The couple has been setting the bar high for #RelationshipGoals, whether it's Timberlake tearing up while talking about Biel at an awards ceremony, Biel saying she has yet to find a flaw in her husband, Timberlake melting hearts with birthday wishes and a roller skating party for his wife, or the two dancing together on a date at an NBA game.

"As Silas likes to say, 'you are so much cool,''' Biel wrote on Sunday. "I love you to the moon and back."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.