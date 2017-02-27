share tweet pin email

From the court to the classroom, 8-year-old Maddie Aldridge is officially back in business — and so is her mom, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Maddie was left in critical condition after an ATV crash earlier this month. Spears has shared updates on Maddie's recovery — including ventures to basketball practice and her school's Valentine's Day party — and we're thrilled to share that Maddie is finally cleared to participate in all good things this world has to offer. (Also, school.)

"So blessed to say that my daughter has fully recovered, and returned to all her normal activities," Spears, 25, captioned a selfie on Saturday. "Which means I had to as well, today is my first day back to work. "I want to thank everyone again for all their prayers," Spears continued. "God truly blessed us with a miracle.. love y'all #Godisgood."

"So blessed to say that my daughter has fully recovered, and returned to all her normal activities," Spears, 25, captioned a selfie on Saturday. "Which means I had to as well, today is my first day back to work.

"I want to thank everyone again for all their prayers," Spears continued, alluding to the recent outpouring of support from fans of the Spears family — including Maddie's famous aunt, Britney, who asked her following to pray for her niece.

"God truly blessed us with a miracle.. love y'all #Godisgood."

Maddie loved her dress for church this morning⛪️ Thanks @fabkids for the adorable clothes 🎀 A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Aug 21, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

Safe to say little Maddie is stronger than yesterday.

Best of luck to the Spears family as they return to the routine!