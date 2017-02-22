share tweet pin email

Just call her Miracle Maddie!

Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, is continuing her speedy recovery by playing basketball again just weeks after a terrifying ATV accident left her in critical condition.

1st Basketball practice today 🏀 #Godisgood 🙏🏻 A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:04pm PST

Spears, 25, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of Maddie shooting hoops with other youngsters. "1st Basketball practice today," the country singer wrote in the caption, adding the grateful hashtag "#Godisgood."

The happy update comes one week after Spears let fans know that resilient Maddie was feeling strong enough to deliver Valentine's Day candies to her classmates at school.

"It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats," Spears wrote next to an Instagram pic of the cheerful child holding the candies. "It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened. We are so thankful to celebrate Valentine's Day with the ones we love, and we don't take a second of it for granted."

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

Just weeks ago, Maddie's famous aunt, pop superstar Britney Spears, was asking fans to pray for her beloved niece, who was in critical condition after crashing an ATV while attempting to steer away from a drainage ditch on a relative's property in Kentwood, Louisiana, on Feb. 5.

Maddie's mom, her stepfather Jamie Watson, and other family members raced to the chilly water to rescue the child, but she was trapped by both her seat belt and the ATV’s safety netting.

Luckily, paramedics arrived within two minutes to free her, and she was airlifted to a local children's hospital.

Family members revealed to People that they worried about Maddie's recovery, but once the child regained consciousness — after two excruciating days — they were heartened to find she showed no signs of neurological damage.

"When she woke up, they said that it was obvious that she recognized them all,” a friend of Maddie’s father, Casey Aldridge, told the magazine. “Everybody was crying because it was such a miracle.”

A miracle indeed!