Jamie Lynn Spears gives update on daughter Maddie following ATV crash

Now this is the best kind of Valentine’s Day post.

Jamie Lynn Spears just shared an update on her 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, who suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident earlier this month.

“Maddie isn't quite ready to return to school, but her doctors did clear her to bring in her Valentine's Day treats to her class today,” Spears, 25, wrote.

Spears called it a “great moment,” given what her daughter has been through.

“We are so thankful to celebrate Valentine's Day with the ones we love, and we don't take a second of it for granted,” she added.

It was only a week ago that the Spears family, including Jamie Lynn’s older sister Britney, was asking fans to pray for Maddie, who was in critical condition after the ATV crash on a relative's property in Kentwood, Louisiana.

Following her hospitalization, Maddie was able to return home on Friday, with her aunt Britney saying “it’s truly a miracle.”

We’re so happy to see Maddie is doing better!