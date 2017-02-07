share tweet pin email

A tragic ATV accident involving Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, has left the entire family reeling — and hoping and praying.

Now Maddie's aunt, pop star Britney Spears, has reached out to fans to ask for more prayers for the little girl.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

"Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece," the singer tweeted alongside a photo of Maddie.

RELATED: Watch Britney Spears sweetly surprise sister Jamie Lynn at the Grand Ole Opry

While the family hasn't shared details about the incident with the public, People magazine obtained a statement from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana that said the girl crashed while attempting to steer an ATV away from a drainage ditch on Sunday afternoon.

#billboards2016 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on May 22, 2016 at 7:45pm PDT

"In doing so, she over-corrected causing the ATV to enter the pond," the statement read. "The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes.

"Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail," police said. "The child was trapped and secured by the seat belt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters."

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears talks teen pregnancy and the biggest surprise about motherhood

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office also requested "constant prayers" for the family in the wake of the accident.

Church💒Lunch🍣Family🙏🏻 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Nov 13, 2016 at 10:29am PST

Another call for prayers has come from Lynne Spears, Maddie's grandmother.

"Y'all are amazing and very appreciated," she told followers on Instagram. "Love you all so very much. Thank you for your prayers, please keep them coming."

Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.