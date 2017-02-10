Britney Spears' niece Maddie home after accident: 'Our prayers were heard'

share tweet pin email

Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, is back at home with her family after a terrifying ATV accident earlier this week.

The child's aunt, pop superstar Britney Spears, took to Twitter to share the happy news with fans and to thank them for their support.

"So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today," wrote Britney, 35. "It's truly a miracle."

"Our prayers were heard, and they were answered!" the singer continued before thanking fans for all their "love and support" over the last harrowing week.

"My family appreciates it more than you will ever know," Spears wrote.

We're headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed pic.twitter.com/4Q684K8th2 — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) February 10, 2017

Maddie's country singer mom also tweeted the good news about her "baby girl." "We are blessed," she wrote.

Maddie is now “breathing well and interacting with loved ones," People reports, quoting from a statement provided by the Spears family. "Doctors say she is on the way to a full recovery.”

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

Just days ago, Spears reached out to fans asking for their prayers for her beloved niece, who was in critical condition after crashing an ATV while attempting to steer away from a drainage ditch on a relative's property in Kentwood, Louisiana, on Sunday afternoon.

Though Maddie's parents and other family members raced to the cold water to rescue Maddie, she was trapped by her seat belt and the ATV’s safety netting. Thankfully, paramedics arrived within two minutes and freed the child.

Here's hoping we hear more good news about Maddie's condition soon!