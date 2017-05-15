Parents

Gwyneth Paltrow wishes daughter Apple a happy 13th birthday: 'You. Are. Everything.'

We have to give Gwyneth Paltrow credit: She is handling being the mom of a teenager in the best way possible.

How? By wishing her daughter Apple a happy birthday full of love and admiration on Instagram ...

And taking the whole family out for ice cream (OK, it was also to celebrate Mother's Day)!

Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream 🍦🎂🍏@autumncomm SO FUN #goopgo #dtla

It's pretty amazing to see Apple (whose dad is Coldplay singer Chris Martin) turning into a young lady; she's clearly got the great genes of her parents.

Paltrow also honored her son Moses' 11th birthday in April with his own "shady" post:

And that is just adorable, too. But we have to agree that once your kids hit the teen years ... everything starts to change. And we think Paltrow is up for the challenge!

Happy birthday, Apple!

