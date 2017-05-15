share tweet pin email

We have to give Gwyneth Paltrow credit: She is handling being the mom of a teenager in the best way possible.

How? By wishing her daughter Apple a happy birthday full of love and admiration on Instagram ...

And taking the whole family out for ice cream (OK, it was also to celebrate Mother's Day)!

Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream 🍦🎂🍏@autumncomm SO FUN #goopgo #dtla A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

It's pretty amazing to see Apple (whose dad is Coldplay singer Chris Martin) turning into a young lady; she's clearly got the great genes of her parents.

Paltrow also honored her son Moses' 11th birthday in April with his own "shady" post:

Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life, the kindest, most brilliant boy of all time. I love you more than words could ever possibly express. #moses A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

And that is just adorable, too. But we have to agree that once your kids hit the teen years ... everything starts to change. And we think Paltrow is up for the challenge!

Happy birthday, Apple!

