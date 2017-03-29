George Clooney jokes that 'ER' prepared him to be a dad: 'I played a pediatrician'

share tweet pin email

Sounds like everything's in order for George and Amal Clooney to become parents of twins!

Clooney, especially, has been keeping track of the duties he knows he'll have.

"I played a pediatrician on 'ER,'" he quipped to E! News on the red carpet, referring to his five years on the classic TV series. "So I know how to work on extra children ... If there's any accidents, I'm there. I'm the guy."

Marc Piasecki / WireImage Amal and George Clooney at the César Film Awards in February, in Paris.

That said, for right now he's just keeping an eye on Amal. "She is doing really great; she is amazing," he told Extra. "I don't have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help but make tea and stuff."

Two-time Oscar winner Clooney, 55, and human-rights lawyer Amal, 39, wed in September 2014 in a luxe private ceremony at the Aman Canal Grande resort in Venice, Italy. They had dated since 2013.

These will be the first children for the pair, who do seem to be taking things in stride.

"(I'm) even happier (than before)," he added. "I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then (a pregnancy) seemed like the next step."

However, he may be a little overconfident about how easy parenting will be: "I know swaddling ... I know what I'm in for," he said.

Well, if there's all this leisure time with "tea and stuff" before the babies come, surely the Clooneys have settled on some names? Don't hold your breath.

"I've had friends pick out names around their parents," said Clooney. "And then it becomes ... whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister ... Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'"

Perhaps they'll go back to Clooney's "ER" days for that, too!

