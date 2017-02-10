share tweet pin email

Beyoncé and Jay Z are expecting twins? That’s old news.

We received confirmation Thursday that George and Amal Clooney are expecting two bundles of joy themselves! The couple famously tied the knot in Venice in September 2014, and their love is now stronger than ever.

What better way to celebrate their impending parenthood than to take a look back at George Clooney’s sweetest quotes about married life.

There are so many reasons why Clooney, 55, fell for his wife, a 39-year-old human rights lawyer. Ready to hear three of them?

AFP - Getty Images Their future has been bright ever since their fantasy wedding in Italy.

“She’s an amazing human being,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight in 2015. “And she also happens to be one of the smartest people I've ever met. And she's got a great sense of humor.”

No wonder, then, that the actor told Esquire last year that he’s “never been happier in a relationship by any stretch of the imagination.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic Lady in red! The Clooneys were stunning at the Met Gala in 2015.

“At 52 I found the love of my life and I'm really happy,” he said.

That’s better than winning an Oscar!

Since we're on the subject of awards, who can forget Clooney's heartfelt speech when he accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards?

"Amal, whatever alchemy it is that brought us together, I couldn't be more proud to be your husband," he remarked on stage.

NBC via Getty Images "It's a humbling thing when you find someone to love," Clooney said at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Clooney doesn't just express his love with words; he's a man of action, too. As an example, he treated Amal Clooney to a home-cooked meal for their second anniversary last September, though he later admitted that she’s not usually impressed with his skills in the kitchen.

"If I slap something together — spaghetti and meatballs — she doesn't know that it comes in a jar, so I can just fool her with that one," he told E! News.

Todd Williamson / Getty Images The Clooneys were the picture of true love at the premiere of his film "Hail, Caesar!" in 2016.

Still, it’s the effort that counts!

The more interesting comment in that interview came when he was asked how he and Amal Clooney keep their marriage hot. His answer? “I don’t know."

NCP/Star Max via GC Images This couple knows how to laugh, too!

Well, two kids in the household should certainly spice things up. Congrats to the Clooneys!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.