Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher now have a 2-year-old son, and Underwood can't imagine where the time has gone.

Ain't that always the truth?

The hit-making singer posted a sweet photo of little Isaiah Michael Fisher playing with a balloon on Facebook Monday for his 2nd birthday, and we're all just charmed senseless.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Carrie Underwood performing on tour in November, 2016 in Las Vegas.

But as she notes, time really does fly: 2015 doesn't seem like all that long ago at all!

It is enough time to start aspiring to mom's line of work, though; as we saw last week Isaiah and mom already know how to car-croon together:

Yes, Jesus loves us... A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Happy birthday, little guy! We're thrilled to see you know how to have fun. And that mom knows how order the greatest birthday cakes ever!

