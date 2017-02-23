Carrie Underwood and son Isaiah sing 'Jesus Loves Me' — and it's adorable

share tweet pin email

Carrie Underwood may be taking a break from her career, but the country star is still enjoying sing-alongs in the car with her adorable son, Isaiah, who turns 2 on Feb. 27.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of mom and her little boy singing "Jesus Loves Me."

Yes, Jesus loves us... A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:46am PST

In the short clip, viewers spy just a tuft of tiny Isaiah's hair as he sits in his car seat listening to mom sing up front.

The country queen delivers a line of the famous gospel hymn, only to be followed by her little guy doing his best to mimic her.

Afterward, the star lets out an enthusiastic "Yay!"

Jordan Strauss / AP Carrie Underwood, seen here on the red carpet at the 59th annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Feb 12, 2017, recently announced she was taking a professional break.

The "Church Bells" singer, who just wrapped up a 92-date concert tour, recently revealed she was taking time off from her career to enjoy life with her family.

"We just wrapped up the Storyteller Tour and I feel like my life right now, creatively, is kind of a blank space," she told People at this year's Grammy Awards ceremony on Feb. 12.

Join @mfisher1212 and me and help shine a light on modern day slavery #EndItMovement @enditmovement A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:25am PST

The singer, who married Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher in 2010, said she was looking forward to "being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play."

But the star promised she'd be back to work as soon as inspiration hit: "I'm kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go: 'Okay, it's time to get creative and work on new music!'"

For now, Underwood's sweet sing-alongs with her son will do just fine!