Carrie Underwood and son Isaiah sing 'Jesus Loves Me' — and it's adorable

Carrie Underwood may be taking a break from her career, but the country star is still enjoying sing-alongs in the car with her adorable son, Isaiah, who turns 2 on Feb. 27.
The 33-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of mom and her little boy singing "Jesus Loves Me."
In the short clip, viewers spy just a tuft of tiny Isaiah's hair as he sits in his car seat listening to mom sing up front.
The country queen delivers a line of the famous gospel hymn, only to be followed by her little guy doing his best to mimic her.
Afterward, the star lets out an enthusiastic "Yay!"
The "Church Bells" singer, who just wrapped up a 92-date concert tour, recently revealed she was taking time off from her career to enjoy life with her family.
RELATED: Carrie Underwood announces she's taking a 'little break' from the road
"We just wrapped up the Storyteller Tour and I feel like my life right now, creatively, is kind of a blank space," she told People at this year's Grammy Awards ceremony on Feb. 12.
The singer, who married Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher in 2010, said she was looking forward to "being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play."
But the star promised she'd be back to work as soon as inspiration hit: "I'm kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go: 'Okay, it's time to get creative and work on new music!'"
For now, Underwood's sweet sing-alongs with her son will do just fine!