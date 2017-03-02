Al Roker visited Hoda Kotb's new baby girl and 'fell in love'

This evening’s forecast calls for hearts being melted all around the internet.
Al Roker hung out with Hoda Kotb and her new bundle of joy, Haley Joy, on Thursday, and shared a couple of photos. As you can see, there’s a lot of love in the TODAY family!
“If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven,” Al wrote. “Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!”
Of course she smiled! She got to see Uncle Al!
Hoda announced Feb. 21 she’d adopted Haley Joy.
"She’s a Valentine’s baby so she’s a little nugget," Hoda said during a phone call to the show that day. "She is the love of my life!"
Too sweet!
