It's a girl! Hoda Kotb announces she's adopted a baby

Congratulations to Hoda Kotb!

The TODAY anchor has become a mother after adopting a baby girl, Haley Joy Kotb.

"She’s a Valentine’s baby so she’s a little nugget," Hoda, 52, said Tuesday during a phone call to her TODAY family. "She is the love of my life!"

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb New mom Hoda Kotb with her daughter, Haley Joy.

The arrival thrilled Hoda's coworkers, including her co-anchor Kathie Lee Gifford, who somehow managed to keep the news a secret.

"I’ve got the biggest mouth in the world and I’ve said zilch," she said. "Hoda, we are thrilled for you, sweetheart. You were made to be a mom."

So thrilled for @hodakotb and her precious daughter, Haley Joy!! She will be the best mommy ever! We love you, Hoda, enjoy every moment!ï¸ï¸ — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) February 21, 2017

Matt Lauer agreed.

"This is such fantastic news. This little girl, Haley, is the luckiest girl on the planet," he said. "You are going to be one of the most fantastic moms I can ever imagine."

Carson Daly also chimed in.

"You are going to be an incredible mother," but joked, "You thought you drank a lot of wine before? You just wait."

Can't. Stop. Crying. So thrilled for you , @hodakotb. Haley Joy's life will be defined by *JOY* with you as a mama. Love! — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) February 21, 2017

Overjoyed for @hodakotb and her little comet Haley - a brilliant flash of light for our world. Love love love and LOVE — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 21, 2017

Hoda called back in at the of the Fourth Hour, explaining that she picked her daughter's name after Halley's comet, which can be seen from Earth once every seven decades.

"It was one of those things. I just picture her sailing through the sky," she said.

The name also continues an alliteration Hoda shares with her sister, Hala, and a niece, Hannah.

Hoda said the baby's middle name reflects the emotion she brings.

"She brings us joy. She’s got a beautiful way about her," she said.

Last week, Hoda hinted at the reason behind her time off by posting inspirational quotes on her social media account.

"And suddenly you just know it's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings," read one. "For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you," read another.

She posted one more Tuesday after sharing the news about her daughter.

Hoda's love for children is no surprise. She often shares with the TODAY audience stories about time spent with her nieces, Hannah and Ella, frequently showing pictures of her extended family on the air.

Last year, Hoda announced on her Sirius XM show that she had moved in with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman. The couple have been dating since June 2013. Hoda was previously married, but has no other children.

Happy Saturday ! Xoxo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Nov 26, 2016 at 9:10am PST

Movie night "the emperor's new groove" a big hit! A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Oct 9, 2016 at 3:54am PDT

It’s certain Hoda will be turning to her best example for her new role: her own mother, whom she describes as “among the strongest, most optimistic people I’ve ever met, because she believes anything is possible."

Hoda told her co-workers that her mother just arrived at her home a few days ago, greeting her daughter with, "Hi little Haley. We've waited so long for you!"

Hoda called her mother strict, but always steadfast in her support for her children.

Mom sis and me xo together for Christmas 🎄 👙🌅 A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:26am PST

“If I looked up at every sporting event, my mom was sitting there,” Hoda recalled in a Mother’s Day tribute. “Every crummy basketball game, every JV whatever, every time I rode the bench — there she was. She was sitting there, saying, ‘That was an amazing shot! I know you were only in it the last minute, but boy, that it was amazing.”

