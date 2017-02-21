The TODAY baby boom continues and the show's anchors couldn’t be happier about their expanding family!
Hoda Kotb announced Tuesday she had adopted a baby girl she named Haley Joy.
“She is the love of my life,” she said in an emotional phone call into Studio 1A.
The news left Hoda’s coworkers in tears — and gushing about what a wonderful mother she will be.
“This little girl, Haley is the luckiest girl on the planet,” Matt Lauer said. "You are going to be one of the most fantastic moms I can ever imagine."
And the other anchors couldn't agree more!
Hoda's addition follows the recent arrivals of some other TODAY babies. On Dec. 8, Savannah Guthrie welcomed a second child, Charles Max, who joined 2-year-old big sister, Vale.
About a week later, TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer introduced everyone to Calvin Bradley Fichera, who arrived, of course, during a snowstorm.
In addition to tweeting their warm wishes, Savannah posted an Instagram video expressing Charley's delight at his future playdate.
Charley isn't the only one excited. Fans tweeted out their congratulations as well.
Later in the morning, Hoda placed another call into the studio to chat with Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager to describe her excitement at being a mother.
"Can you believe — I have a daughter!" she said, while also explaining that she named her daughter after Halley's comet.
Congratulations, Hoda. Haley is indeed one lucky star!