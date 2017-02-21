share tweet pin email

The TODAY baby boom continues and the show's anchors couldn’t be happier about their expanding family!

Hoda Kotb announced Tuesday she had adopted a baby girl she named Haley Joy.

“She is the love of my life,” she said in an emotional phone call into Studio 1A.

The news left Hoda’s coworkers in tears — and gushing about what a wonderful mother she will be.

HALEY JOY! Congratulations, @HodaKotb! Hoda is a perpetual ray of light & love... she'll be an incredible mom.https://t.co/U4DQwl7V0u — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) February 21, 2017

Stunned!! Congrats @hodakotb on your beautiful new baby! You will be the best mom ever!! Love you! @TODAYshow — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) February 21, 2017

There is no joy like being a mother! @hodakotb I'm so beyond happy for you!!! Welcome aboard the baby train! She's precious! — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) February 21, 2017

“This little girl, Haley is the luckiest girl on the planet,” Matt Lauer said. "You are going to be one of the most fantastic moms I can ever imagine."

And the other anchors couldn't agree more!

So thrilled for @hodakotb and her precious daughter, Haley Joy!! She will be the best mommy ever! We love you, Hoda, enjoy every moment!ï¸ï¸ — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) February 21, 2017

Overjoyed for @hodakotb and her little comet Haley - a brilliant flash of light for our world. Love love love and LOVE — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 21, 2017

Can't. Stop. Crying. So thrilled for you , @hodakotb. Haley Joy's life will be defined by *JOY* with you as a mama. Love! — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) February 21, 2017

Hoda's addition follows the recent arrivals of some other TODAY babies. On Dec. 8, Savannah Guthrie welcomed a second child, Charles Max, who joined 2-year-old big sister, Vale.

About a week later, TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer introduced everyone to Calvin Bradley Fichera, who arrived, of course, during a snowstorm.

In addition to tweeting their warm wishes, Savannah posted an Instagram video expressing Charley's delight at his future playdate.

Charley is so excited for his new friend, Haley Kotb. Congrats @hodakotb!!!!! A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Charley isn't the only one excited. Fans tweeted out their congratulations as well.

As if @hodakotb wasn't inspiring enough, she adopts a baby! One of my dreams and goals. #TodayShow #HaleyJoy — Haley (@haysspring) February 21, 2017

As a child of adoption, I know first hand that #HaleyJoy just became one of the luckiest kids in the world. Congratulations @hodakotb! #love — Erica O'Brien (@eobrien2013) February 21, 2017

Later in the morning, Hoda placed another call into the studio to chat with Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager to describe her excitement at being a mother.

"Can you believe — I have a daughter!" she said, while also explaining that she named her daughter after Halley's comet.

Congratulations, Hoda. Haley is indeed one lucky star!