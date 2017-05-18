13 home brands you need to know now (that aren't Ikea)

Looking for some stylish storage solutions that don't feel run-of-the-mill? Style expert Chassie Post ventured deep into the world of home organization to find 13 stores filled with innovative products designed to help you organize your life ... stylishly.
1. Yamazaki Home
Yamazaki Home is a Japan-based company best know for their simple, modern and oh-so-stylish takes on products designed to make lives easier (and more organized). You'll also love their affordable prices.
Yamazaki Home Silicone Hedgehog Card Holder, $10, Amazon
Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Ladder, $35, Amazon
Yamazaki Home Plate Toilet Paper Stocker, $64, Amazon
Yamazaki Home Rin Plywood Remote Control Organizer, $27, Amazon
Yamazaki Home Tower Kitchen Storage Cart, $58, Amazon
Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Slim Coat Hanger, $33, Amazon
Yamazaki Home Web Cable Box, $28, Amazon
2. Zara Home
Zara Home is the undeniably chic sister of the beloved Spanish fashion retailer. And, trust us, the home collections are just as stylish as their clothes.
Rattan magazine Rack, $69.90, Zara Home
Rectangular Basket With Two Toned Design, $39.90 and up, Zara Home
Kid's Coat Hook With White Base, $69.90, Zara Home
Round Deep Blue Belted Box, $22.90, Zara Home
Stool With Drawers, $169, Zara Home
Mouse Shaped Basket, $79.90, Zara Home
3. MoMA Design Store
MoMA Design Store is an extension of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and offers a wealth of well-designed items, each of which has to pass muster with MoMA's curators. You'll even find some items in the museum's collection!
MoMA Key Ring Organizer, $20, MoMA Store
Indice Bookends, $25, MoMA Store
Nosey Eyewear Holder, $58, MoMA Store
Desk Organizer, $26, MoMA Store
Hedgewear Organizer, $15, MoMA Store
Hay Plisse File Organizer, $25, MoMA Store
Totem Intelligent Waste System, $250, MoMA Store
4. CB2
CB2, Crate & Barrel's sister store, always delivers with it's affordable, fresh and often cheeky designs. It's the perfect go-to for the clever corralling of clutter.
Decorative Suitcases, $79.95 and up, CB2
Set of five Cord Tacos, $29.95, CB2
SAIC Acacia Magnetic Knife Board, $79.99, CB2
Wood Bike Storage, $49.95, CB2
Flamingo Catchall, $29.95, CB2
Scope Shiny Silver Wall Pockets, $12.95, CB2
5. Magnolia Market
Just in case you want to buy everything you see on HGTV's "Fixer Upper," now you can. Magnolia Market is Chip and Joanna Gaines' answer to all of our "Where can we get that?!" queries, and it boasts the same French-infused, rustic style of that we have all come to covet.
Chloe Tiered Basket, $72, Magnolia Market
Horizontal Blackboard Crates,$18.20, Magnolia Market
French Bistro Canister, $16, Magnolia Market
Cups for Days Rack, $85, Magnolia Market
Galvanized Tin Envelope, $16, Magnolia Market
Metal Tiered Display, $98, Magnolia Market
6. YLiving
The place to go if you are looking for modern design, YLiving is an expertly curated online store devoted to creative, minimalist looks and features thousands of designs all in one place.
Tewo Key Board, $28.79, YLiving
Areaware Hand Dock for iPhone, $65, YLiving
Cycloc Endo Bicycle Storage, $70, YLiving
Muuto Dots Coat Hooks, $23, YLiving
Lyon Beton Cloud Toilet paperShelf, $125, YLiving
Droog Strap, $31.62, YLiving
7. Beam
Beam, based in Brooklyn, delights in "the challenge of seeking out under-the-radar brands and being the first to share them with you." And boy, do they rise. Be sure to check them out for some of the newest and coolest designs around.
Inception Dish Organizer, $113, Beam
Sod Drying Rack, $160, Beam
Brew Espresso Cups Set, $140, Beam
Suburbia Wall Organizer, $369, Beam
Eraser Pencil Stand, $10, Beam
Sweeper & Funnel, $59.95, Beam
8. Z Gallerie
Three words one might think of when describing Z Gallerie: glam, modern and luxe. And these three characteristics are alive and well in each of their designs for the home.
Cendrine Collator, $29.95, Z Gallerie
Acrylic File Organizer, $39.95, Z Gallerie
Boot Umbrella Stand, $89.95, Z Gallerie
New York & Paris Destination Boxes - Set of 4, $139.80, Z Gallerie
Bodega Storage Boxes, $69.95, Z Gallerie
9. Target
Target is generally a go-to for most things, but two collections in particular really caught our attention when it comes to stylish storage. Both the Nate Berkus and Threshold collections are really bringing it in the fabulous-and-functional department.
Nate Berkus Pompom Bin, $14.99, Target
Threshold Braided Basket, $34.99, Target
Nate Berkus White Wood Monitor Stand With Studs, $24.99, Target
Nate Berkus Gold Pencil Holder, $14.99, Target
Threshold Gold Desktop Storage Drawer Set, $24.99, Target
Threshold Palm Leaf Basket, $24.99, Target
10. Muji
Muji is another cool company founded in Japan. It's design philosophy is guided by the principle of creating well-made, high-quality items that aren't overshadowed by a "brand." The result is functional pieces that are not only useful and affordable, but also well designed.
Aluminum Square Hanger XL, $55, Muji
Stainless Steel Cutting Board Stand Double, $10, Muji
Paraglider Cloth Foldable Mesh Garment Bag Gray, $11, Muji
Nylon Hanging Travel Case, $22.95, Muji
Pet Bottle & Identification Ring, $3.50, Muji
11. World Market
World Market has a huge international offering of great-looking items from more than 50 countries to help keep your clutter in check. At World Market, you can expect great style at a great price.
3-Shelf Wooden Gavin Rolling Cart, $129.99, World Market
Wire Three-Tier hanging Basket, $14.99, World Market
White Marble Paper Towel Holder, $12.99, World Market
Ball Elite Blue Quart Mason Jars 4 Pack, $16.99, World Market
Half Moon Pot rack, $49.99, World Market
12. Organize-It
This Michigan-based organizational mecca boasts more than 20,000 organizational products for the home and office. You won't believe what you can find; items we've never even thought of organizing can be tamed with Organize-It's innovative ideas.
Gift Wrap Organizer, $21.99, Organize-It
Standing Hanger Holder, $16.99, Organize-It
Hanging 80 Pocket Vinyl Jewelry Organizer, $16.99, Organize-It
OXO Countertop Cereal Dispenser, $39.99, Organize-It
Stuffed Animal Chain, $9.99, Organize-It
Hanging Locker Shelves, $23.99, Organize-It
13. Anthropologie
For beautiful answers to your organizational woes, look no further than Anthropologie. From the best-looking egg holder we've ever seen to wine racks that could double as a work of art, each item exemplifies that considered Anthropolgie "look."
Eastwick Egg Caddy, $24, Anthropologie
Small Mobile Canvas Bin, $148, Anthropologie
Braided Hanging Basket, $34 and up, Anthropologie
Tack Storage Wine Rack, $98, Anthropologie
Domesticated Trinket Dish, $22, Anthropologie
