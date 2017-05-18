13 home brands you need to know now (that aren't Ikea)

share tweet pin email

Looking for some stylish storage solutions that don't feel run-of-the-mill? Style expert Chassie Post ventured deep into the world of home organization to find 13 stores filled with innovative products designed to help you organize your life ... stylishly.

Yamazaki

Yamazaki Home is a Japan-based company best know for their simple, modern and oh-so-stylish takes on products designed to make lives easier (and more organized). You'll also love their affordable prices.

Yamazaki Home Silicone Hedgehog Card Holder, $10, Amazon

Amazon

Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Ladder, $35, Amazon

Amazon

Yamazaki Home Plate Toilet Paper Stocker, $64, Amazon

Amazon

Yamazaki Home Rin Plywood Remote Control Organizer, $27, Amazon

Amazon

Yamazaki Home Tower Kitchen Storage Cart, $58, Amazon

Amazon

Yamazaki Home Tower Leaning Slim Coat Hanger, $33, Amazon

Amazon

Yamazaki Home Web Cable Box, $28, Amazon

Amazon

Zara

Zara Home is the undeniably chic sister of the beloved Spanish fashion retailer. And, trust us, the home collections are just as stylish as their clothes.

Rattan magazine Rack, $69.90, Zara Home

Zara Home

Rectangular Basket With Two Toned Design, $39.90 and up, Zara Home

Zara Home

Kid's Coat Hook With White Base, $69.90, Zara Home

Zara Home

Round Deep Blue Belted Box, $22.90, Zara Home

Zara Home

Stool With Drawers, $169, Zara Home

Zara Home

Mouse Shaped Basket, $79.90, Zara Home

Zara Home

MoMA

MoMA Design Store is an extension of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and offers a wealth of well-designed items, each of which has to pass muster with MoMA's curators. You'll even find some items in the museum's collection!

MoMA Key Ring Organizer, $20, MoMA Store

Moma Store

Indice Bookends, $25, MoMA Store

Moma Store

Nosey Eyewear Holder, $58, MoMA Store

Moma Store

Desk Organizer, $26, MoMA Store

Moma Store

Hedgewear Organizer, $15, MoMA Store

Moma Store

Hay Plisse File Organizer, $25, MoMA Store

Moma Store

Totem Intelligent Waste System, $250, MoMA Store

Moma Store

cb2

CB2, Crate & Barrel's sister store, always delivers with it's affordable, fresh and often cheeky designs. It's the perfect go-to for the clever corralling of clutter.

Decorative Suitcases, $79.95 and up, CB2

CB2

Set of five Cord Tacos, $29.95, CB2

CB2

SAIC Acacia Magnetic Knife Board, $79.99, CB2

CB2

Wood Bike Storage, $49.95, CB2

CB2

Flamingo Catchall, $29.95, CB2

CB2

Scope Shiny Silver Wall Pockets, $12.95, CB2

CB2

Magnolia

Just in case you want to buy everything you see on HGTV's "Fixer Upper," now you can. Magnolia Market is Chip and Joanna Gaines' answer to all of our "Where can we get that?!" queries, and it boasts the same French-infused, rustic style of that we have all come to covet.

Chloe Tiered Basket, $72, Magnolia Market

Magnolia Market

Horizontal Blackboard Crates,$18.20, Magnolia Market

Magnolia Market

French Bistro Canister, $16, Magnolia Market

Magnolia Market

Cups for Days Rack, $85, Magnolia Market

Magnolia Market

Galvanized Tin Envelope, $16, Magnolia Market

Magnolia Market

Metal Tiered Display, $98, Magnolia Market

Magnolia Market

Y Living

The place to go if you are looking for modern design, YLiving is an expertly curated online store devoted to creative, minimalist looks and features thousands of designs all in one place.

Tewo Key Board, $28.79, YLiving

Y Living

Areaware Hand Dock for iPhone, $65, YLiving

Y Living

Cycloc Endo Bicycle Storage, $70, YLiving

Y Living

Muuto Dots Coat Hooks, $23, YLiving

Y Living

Lyon Beton Cloud Toilet paperShelf, $125, YLiving

Y Living

Droog Strap, $31.62, YLiving

Y Living

Beam

Beam, based in Brooklyn, delights in "the challenge of seeking out under-the-radar brands and being the first to share them with you." And boy, do they rise. Be sure to check them out for some of the newest and coolest designs around.

Inception Dish Organizer, $113, Beam

Beam via Rocca 50 46019 - Viadana - MN - Italy

Sod Drying Rack, $160, Beam

Beam via Rocca 50 46019 - Viadana - MN - Italy

Brew Espresso Cups Set, $140, Beam

Beam via Rocca 50 46019 - Viadana - MN - Italy

Suburbia Wall Organizer, $369, Beam

Beam via Rocca 50 46019 - Viadana - MN - Italy

Eraser Pencil Stand, $10, Beam

Beam

Sweeper & Funnel, $59.95, Beam

Beam

zgallerie

Three words one might think of when describing Z Gallerie: glam, modern and luxe. And these three characteristics are alive and well in each of their designs for the home.

Cendrine Collator, $29.95, Z Gallerie

Z Gallerie

Acrylic File Organizer, $39.95, Z Gallerie

Z Gallerie

Boot Umbrella Stand, $89.95, Z Gallerie

Z Gallerie

New York & Paris Destination Boxes - Set of 4, $139.80, Z Gallerie

Z Gallerie

Bodega Storage Boxes, $69.95, Z Gallerie

Z Gallerie

Target

Target is generally a go-to for most things, but two collections in particular really caught our attention when it comes to stylish storage. Both the Nate Berkus and Threshold collections are really bringing it in the fabulous-and-functional department.

Nate Berkus Pompom Bin, $14.99, Target

Target

Threshold Braided Basket, $34.99, Target

Target

Nate Berkus White Wood Monitor Stand With Studs, $24.99, Target

Target

Nate Berkus Gold Pencil Holder, $14.99, Target

Target

Threshold Gold Desktop Storage Drawer Set, $24.99, Target

Target

Threshold Palm Leaf Basket, $24.99, Target

Target

Muji

Muji is another cool company founded in Japan. It's design philosophy is guided by the principle of creating well-made, high-quality items that aren't overshadowed by a "brand." The result is functional pieces that are not only useful and affordable, but also well designed.

Aluminum Square Hanger XL, $55, Muji

Muji

Stainless Steel Cutting Board Stand Double, $10, Muji

Muji

Paraglider Cloth Foldable Mesh Garment Bag Gray, $11, Muji

Muji

Nylon Hanging Travel Case, $22.95, Muji

Muji

Pet Bottle & Identification Ring, $3.50, Muji

Muji

World Market

World Market has a huge international offering of great-looking items from more than 50 countries to help keep your clutter in check. At World Market, you can expect great style at a great price.

3-Shelf Wooden Gavin Rolling Cart, $129.99, World Market

World Market

Wire Three-Tier hanging Basket, $14.99, World Market

World Market

White Marble Paper Towel Holder, $12.99, World Market

World Market

Ball Elite Blue Quart Mason Jars 4 Pack, $16.99, World Market

World Market

Half Moon Pot rack, $49.99, World Market

World Market

Organize It

This Michigan-based organizational mecca boasts more than 20,000 organizational products for the home and office. You won't believe what you can find; items we've never even thought of organizing can be tamed with Organize-It's innovative ideas.

Gift Wrap Organizer, $21.99, Organize-It

Organize-It

Standing Hanger Holder, $16.99, Organize-It

Organize-It

Hanging 80 Pocket Vinyl Jewelry Organizer, $16.99, Organize-It

Organize-It

OXO Countertop Cereal Dispenser, $39.99, Organize-It

Organize-It

Stuffed Animal Chain, $9.99, Organize-It

Organize-It

Hanging Locker Shelves, $23.99, Organize-It

Organize-It

Anthropologie

For beautiful answers to your organizational woes, look no further than Anthropologie. From the best-looking egg holder we've ever seen to wine racks that could double as a work of art, each item exemplifies that considered Anthropolgie "look."

Eastwick Egg Caddy, $24, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Small Mobile Canvas Bin, $148, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Braided Hanging Basket, $34 and up, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Tack Storage Wine Rack, $98, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Domesticated Trinket Dish, $22, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

