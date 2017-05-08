The 1 thing you need to instantly brighten up a kids' room

share tweet pin email

In most houses, the kids’ room is a source of messy chaos, but for Molly Guy, the kids’ room is a creative oasis.

Frances Tulk-Hart and Domino Molly poses with her kids, Sonny, 5, and Coco, 2 in their beautiful room.

Guy is the executive weddings editor at Domino magazine and owner of Stone Fox Bride, so it may come as no surprise that her kids’ room features everything from rainbow designs to sheepskin rugs to fun, printed wallpaper.

One thing is for sure, Guy’s kids (Sonny, 5, and Coco, 2) know where they can find comfort and fun.

“I was really keen about managing the organization of the room,” Guy told TODAY Home. “While also creating a beautiful kind of ethereal playground feel.”

Ethereal may just be the best word to describe it. Guy’s family of four is based in Brooklyn, but looking at the room feels like being whisked away to a magical land.

Frances Tulk-Hart and Domino "I print my favorite photos of them with this app called Print Studio," said Guy.

The idea was born out of necessity. Guy and her husband were expecting their second child and had no intentions of moving out of their two bedroom abode.

“I had no idea how I was going to fit two kids in one room in a in a small apartment,” said Guy.

When Coco was 5 months old, Guy made the decision to downsize her and her husband’s bedroom from the master so that the kids could have the larger space.

Frances Tulk-Hart and Domino One of our favorite accessories in the room is this rainbow sheepskin throw.

“My husband was not happy about it at first,” said Guy. “But we’re old and we work all day and the only thing we do in our room is sleep — the kids need space.”

So Guy set about transforming their formerly all-white bedroom into a colorful kids’ space, starting with beautiful wallpaper, her favorite feature in the room.

Frances Tulk-Hart and Domino The wallpaper by Nathalie Lété is Guy's favorite feature of the room, and it's definitely ours as well.

“I originally saw the wallpaper in a friend’s apartment,” said Guy. “I have a few friends whose design sense I truly love and respect, and when I saw that [wallpaper] I needed to find it.”

Frances Tulk-Hart and Domino Guy uses pink tape to display her photos in a fun, creative way.

Guy also has an amazing, cost-effective idea for kids’ rooms that can be updated frequently.

“One thing that I suggest buying is hot pink tape,” said Guy. “It occurred to me that I have all of these favorite photos of my kids but they never get to see them – so I use the pink tape to pin the photos on the wall.”

It’s such a fun, easy and inexpensive hack that could personalize any space.

If you're interested in transforming your own kids' space, here are a few temporary wallpapers to try.

1. Watercolor Floral Removable Wallpaper, starts at $79, AccentWallCustoms Etsy Shop

AccentWallCustoms Etsy Shop

2. Watercolour Poppy Flower Print Temporary Wallpaper, starts at $38, WallfloraShop Etsy Shop

WallfloraShop on Etsy

3. Dressed-up Deer Pattern, starts at $34, KidsColoray Etsy Shop

KidsColoray Etsy Shop

4. Cute Cars, Trucks, and Airplanes Pattern, starts at $24.99, iinky Etsy Shop

iinky Etsy Shop

5. Feather Temporary Wallpaper, starts at $38, BohoWalls Etsy Shop

BohoWalls Etsy Shop If you're looking for a neutral wallpaper for a nursery, this option would be a beautiful way to add character.

6. Watercolor Birds Mural, starts at $45, DecoWorks Etsy Shop