Texas forever? Why Chip and Joanna Gaines might leave their beloved Waco

There's just something about Waco, Texas, that works for Chip and Joanna Gaines, whose "Fixer Upper" show on HGTV is a breakout hit. The hometown city has been the base for their various home renovations around Central Texas since the show began airing in 2013.

But have the married hosts and parents of four considered uprooting their show and their lives to help out on homes in other towns? You bet!

During a recent press conference, the couple admitted that they've considered relocating to another place at some point, reported People magazine. Chip has an ideal town in mind, though he might have been joking when he said it. "Mine would be Las Vegas," he confessed, "I think the kids would really appreciate it."

The pair have two girls and two boys ranging in age from 6 to 11.

As for Joanna, her ideal city would be "New York City. I think it would be fun."

That said, the kids are the first priority, noted Chip. "Anytime we go to the big city — any big city really, but New York specifically — and you see these beautiful little families and they are walking their one little baby, two max, and I'm like, 'What would we do with four kids?' You know, you would lose at least one of those kids every time you walked down to the store and back."

He also then backtracked on his Las Vegas "dream" and said he wouldn't mind checking out other parts of the world. "She jokes about New York City and I joke about — mine would be somewhere Caribbean, in Mexico somewhere, South America. We’ve got very different ideas of romance when it comes to that."

Still, even if they left Texas, you know it'd only be temporary.

"Waco is our meet in the middle spot: half big city, half tropical — maybe not," said Chip. "We talk about it. We’ve been to Kansas City a lot recently and have just fallen in love with that community. Salt Lake, every time we go there it just kind of really inspires us, obviously New York City for Jo. There are a few cities across the country that we would possibly consider if Waco did not work out."

But we think it's working out just fine!

