This list provides the ingredients you’ll need to follow the Drop 10 Meal Plan. Before heading to the store, be sure to review the food plan (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and figure out which meals and recipes you will — and will not — be eating so you can cross off unnecessary items. Enjoy!

Personalize this list by adding your favorite snack and non-starchy vegetable options.

Vegetables:

Bell peppers, green, red and yellow

Broccoli, frozen or fresh

Carrots, baby and traditional

Cauliflower, fresh, frozen, and/or rice-form

Cucumbers

Corn, fresh or frozen

Gingerroot

Green beans, fresh or frozen

Lettuce/Mixed greens of choice

Onions

Peas, fresh or frozen

Potatoes, sweet and white

Scallions

Spinach, baby leaves

Spinach, fresh or frozen

Sugar snap peas, fresh or frozen

Tomatoes, traditional and cherry/grape

Tomatoes, canned-diced, no salt added

Additionally, add your favorite veggies from the unlimited non-starchy vegetable list here.

Fruit:

Apples

Applesauce, natural/unsweetened

Avocados

Bananas

Cantaloupes

Berries, fresh and frozen

Grapefruits

Lemons or lemon juice

Oranges

Strawberries, fresh or frozen

Nuts and legumes:

Beans: black beans, chickpeas, kidney beans, white beans or any other preferred variety

Edamame, frozen and shelled

Nuts: walnuts, pecans, peanuts, almonds or pistachios

Peanut butter or peanut butter powder

Protein:

Chicken breast

Eggs and/or egg substitutes

Fish

Ground turkey (at least 90 percent lean)

Pork tenderloin

Shrimp

Sausage, chicken or turkey

Tofu, extra-firm

Turkey

Dairy

Cottage cheese, light

Cheddar cheese, reduced fat and shredded

Greek yogurt, low fat/nonfat (plain or flavored)

Milk, skim or 1 percent low-fat cow’s milk, soymilk, light coconut or unsweetened almond milk

Mozzarella cheese, part-skim and shredded

Sour cream, light

Swiss cheese, reduced fat

Whole grains:

Bread, whole grain

Granola

High-fiber cereal

Hamburger buns, whole grain

Pita, whole grain

Rice, brown or wild

Rolled oats, old fashioned and quick-cooking

Quinoa

Spices, seasonings:

Chili powder

Cilantro, fresh

Cinnamon, ground

Cumin

Curry powder

Nutmeg, ground

Garlic, ground and/or cloves

Oregano, ground

Parsley, fresh

Red pepper flakes

Taco seasoning

Turmeric

Condiments/miscellaneous:

Barbecue sauce

Butter or soft tub spread

Chia seeds

Cocoa powder

Honey

Hot sauce

Hummus

Ketchup

Lentil, black bean or veggie soup

Maple syrup

Marinara sauce

Mayonnaise, reduced fat

Mustard

Oil spray

Olive oil

Salsa

Sesame oil

Soy sauce, low-sodium

Vegetable oil

Vegetable broth, reduced sodium

Vanilla extract

Vinegar (preferred varieties)

Snacks:

Enjoy one to two snacks each day — and add your favorites to this list.

