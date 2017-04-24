This list provides the ingredients you’ll need to follow the Drop 10 Meal Plan. Before heading to the store, be sure to review the food plan (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and figure out which meals and recipes you will — and will not — be eating so you can cross off unnecessary items. Enjoy!
Personalize this list by adding your favorite snack and non-starchy vegetable options.
Vegetables:
- Bell peppers, green, red and yellow
- Broccoli, frozen or fresh
- Carrots, baby and traditional
- Cauliflower, fresh, frozen, and/or rice-form
- Cucumbers
- Corn, fresh or frozen
- Gingerroot
- Green beans, fresh or frozen
- Lettuce/Mixed greens of choice
- Onions
- Peas, fresh or frozen
- Potatoes, sweet and white
- Scallions
- Spinach, baby leaves
- Spinach, fresh or frozen
- Sugar snap peas, fresh or frozen
- Tomatoes, traditional and cherry/grape
- Tomatoes, canned-diced, no salt added
Additionally, add your favorite veggies from the unlimited non-starchy vegetable list here.
Fruit:
- Apples
- Applesauce, natural/unsweetened
- Avocados
- Bananas
- Cantaloupes
- Berries, fresh and frozen
- Grapefruits
- Lemons or lemon juice
- Oranges
- Strawberries, fresh or frozen
Nuts and legumes:
- Beans: black beans, chickpeas, kidney beans, white beans or any other preferred variety
- Edamame, frozen and shelled
- Nuts: walnuts, pecans, peanuts, almonds or pistachios
- Peanut butter or peanut butter powder
Protein:
- Chicken breast
- Eggs and/or egg substitutes
- Fish
- Ground turkey (at least 90 percent lean)
- Pork tenderloin
- Shrimp
- Sausage, chicken or turkey
- Tofu, extra-firm
- Turkey
Dairy
- Cottage cheese, light
- Cheddar cheese, reduced fat and shredded
- Greek yogurt, low fat/nonfat (plain or flavored)
- Milk, skim or 1 percent low-fat cow’s milk, soymilk, light coconut or unsweetened almond milk
- Mozzarella cheese, part-skim and shredded
- Sour cream, light
- Swiss cheese, reduced fat
Whole grains:
- Bread, whole grain
- Granola
- High-fiber cereal
- Hamburger buns, whole grain
- Pita, whole grain
- Rice, brown or wild
- Rolled oats, old fashioned and quick-cooking
- Quinoa
Spices, seasonings:
- Chili powder
- Cilantro, fresh
- Cinnamon, ground
- Cumin
- Curry powder
- Nutmeg, ground
- Garlic, ground and/or cloves
- Oregano, ground
- Parsley, fresh
- Red pepper flakes
- Taco seasoning
- Turmeric
Condiments/miscellaneous:
- Barbecue sauce
- Butter or soft tub spread
- Chia seeds
- Cocoa powder
- Honey
- Hot sauce
- Hummus
- Ketchup
- Lentil, black bean or veggie soup
- Maple syrup
- Marinara sauce
- Mayonnaise, reduced fat
- Mustard
- Oil spray
- Olive oil
- Salsa
- Sesame oil
- Soy sauce, low-sodium
- Vegetable oil
- Vegetable broth, reduced sodium
- Vanilla extract
- Vinegar (preferred varieties)
Snacks:
Enjoy one to two snacks each day — and add your favorites to this list.
