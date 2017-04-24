share tweet pin email

Looking to drop 10 pounds by summer? This plan is the perfect guide: It contains delicious meals with the right balance of lean proteins, high-quality carbs and healthy fats to give you fast and effective results. Plus, each tasty option has plenty of nutrient-packed and fiber-filled produce, providing loads of vitamins and minerals to keep you feeling full and satisfied.

Here’s how it works:

Choose one breakfast, lunch, and dinner option each day, plus one to two snacks to help keep your appetite in check. You can mix and match any of the breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks. Feel free to repeat meals and snacks as often as you’d like.

Indulge in non-starchy vegetables (see the list below) in unlimited quantities at any time throughout the day, particularly when you get hungry between designated meal and snack times. And of course, drink plenty of water during meals and throughout the day.

If you’re keeping track of calories, the meal plan provides between 1,400 to 1,600 calories per day. Men and very active women can increase their protein portions at meals.

Dinner rules:

Each dinner option contains no more than 500 calories.

Before starting your meal, drink 16 ounces (2 cups) of water, and have as much additional water as you’d like during your meal. Front loading with water can take the edge off your hunger.

Follow my “3Ps”: Meals must be packed with ample protein and 2 cups produce (specifically non-starchy veggies from the unlimited list above), and you’ll need to power down. Protein and produce pack a one-two punch against hunger, helping to satisfy your appetite and showering your body with good-for-you nutrients. And by powering down electronics, you’ll be present and more mindful during the meal.

And finally, sit down and slow down. Take a seat and take the time to own your meal. Slow the pace of your eating — this will enhance digestion and allow you to be more aware of hunger and fullness cues.

Dinner options:

Getty Images stock

Eat with 2 cups of steamed green beans or sugar snap peas.

2. Turkey burger and veggies

Turkey burger on ½ bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and squirt of ketchup, with 2 cups steamed or roasted vegetables or a salad dressed with 1 teaspoon olive oil and unlimited vinegar or fresh lemon juice (alternatively, you can use 2 tablespoons of low-calorie vinaigrette). Try making a Turkey Black Bean Burger or a Turkey-Spinach Burger to add a twist to this dinner option.

Enjoy 1-2 servings of cauliflower fried rice and 4 ounces cooked protein of your choice such as shrimp, fish, chicken, tofu, pork tenderloin, lean steak or poultry sausage — or 3/4 cup cooked black beans.

4. Baked fish with broccoli and sweet potato

Five ounces of grilled, roasted or baked fish (cooked with 1 teaspoon olive oil, fresh lemon juice, salt, pepper and preferred seasonings) and 2 cups of steamed broccoli and 1/2 baked sweet potato.

Shutterstock/Getty Images stock

Enjoy up to 2 servings!

6. Slow cooker comfort food

Chicken Curry and Vegetables or Slow Cooker Chicken and Black Bean Chili. For the Slow Cooker Chicken and Black Bean Chili, enjoy 1 serving with 1 dollop low-fat Greek yogurt + ¼ cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese + ½ cup cooked brown rice or quinoa (OR 1/2 baked potato)

7. Pork tenderloin, baked potato and carrots

5 ounces of roast pork tenderloin with 2 cups cooked carrots and 1/2 baked potato topped with 2 tablespoons of low-fat Greek yogurt or light sour cream and/or 2 tablespoons salsa.

Snacks:

Remember to plan for one or two snacks a day, here are some great options!

For more diet and fitness advice, sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter!