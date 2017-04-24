share tweet pin email

Looking to drop 10 pounds by summer? This plan is the perfect guide: It contains delicious meals with the right balance of lean proteins, high-quality carbs and healthy fats to give you fast and effective results. Plus, each tasty option has plenty of nutrient-packed and fiber-filled produce, providing loads of vitamins and minerals to keep you feeling full and satisfied.

Here’s how it works:

Choose one breakfast, lunch, and dinner option each day, plus one to two snacks to help keep your appetite in check. You can mix and match any of the breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks. Feel free to repeat meals and snacks as often as you’d like.

Indulge in non-starchy vegetables in unlimited quantities at any time throughout the day, particularly when you get hungry between designated meal and snack times. And of course, drink plenty of water during meals and throughout the day.

If you’re keeping track of calories, the meal plan provides between 1,400 to 1,600 calories per day. Men and very active women can increase their protein portions at meals.

Breakfast rules:

Each breakfast option provides no more than 300 calories, incorporates health-boosting produce and follows a “10/4” winning combination, meaning these meals consist of at least 10 grams of satiating protein and at least 4 grams of filling fiber to help jump start your day and keep you energized until lunchtime.

In addition to a tasty meal, sip on a “beverage booster” for an extra shot of morning energy. Choose between a cup (or two) of coffee or tea (black or green). Skip the sugar and enjoy a splash of optional milk (cow’s milk, almond, coconut or soy).

Breakfast options:

1. Avocado ‘n egg toast

Getty Images stock You can eat bread!

One slice of whole grain toast topped with ¼ smashed avocado + 1 poached, hard-boiled or scrambled egg, with a sprinkling of preferred herbs and ground black pepper. Enjoy with ½ grapefruit or 1 orange on the side.

2. Egg-vegetable scramble

1 whole egg and 3 egg whites scrambled with any veggie combination (chopped tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, green beans, etc.) and 1 slice of whole grain toast OR 1 orange or half of a grapefruit.

You can substitute apple with ½ cup any fruit of choice.

Or try this recipe for chocolate banana overnight oatmeal.

Getty Images stock

The power of this colorful parfait lies in its energizing combo of protein-rich yogurt and fiber-rich berries. Add your choice of berries — fresh or frozen!

Whip up this delicious, protein-packed breakfast smoothie for your kids or yourself. Not only is it a snap to prepare, but it will keep you energized until lunchtime. Start sipping!

7. Peanut butter and strawberry banana sushi

1 banana rolled in 2 tablespoons of smooth peanut butter, cut into thick “sushi-like” slices and topped with a thin strawberry slice (or finely chopped strawberries, like sprinkles). Use either 2 level tablespoons of any natural peanut butter brand, or for extra protein, mix 6 tablespoons of dry peanut butter powder (plus water as directed).

Snacks:

Remember to plan for one or two snacks a day, here are some great options!

