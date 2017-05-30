share tweet email

Chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Lorena Garcia gets into the swing of grilling season with her grilled Meyer lemon chicken with creamy purple potato salad and fresh herb-filled chimichurri sauce.

This chicken gets its incredible flavor from the preserved lemon and herb rub. At my restaurant, Chica, we cook them on a rotisserie, but they are delicious when they are grilled or even roasted in a high heat oven. They are best when made the night before and stored in the refrigerator, but making them a couple of hours ahead will work too.

This is not your average potato salad. Beyond the eye-catching purple color it is packed with bright, tangy and spicy flavors and dressing in a creamy egg and cheese sauce.

