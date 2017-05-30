Chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Lorena Garcia gets into the swing of grilling season with her grilled Meyer lemon chicken with creamy purple potato salad and fresh herb-filled chimichurri sauce.
This chicken gets its incredible flavor from the preserved lemon and herb rub. At my restaurant, Chica, we cook them on a rotisserie, but they are delicious when they are grilled or even roasted in a high heat oven. They are best when made the night before and stored in the refrigerator, but making them a couple of hours ahead will work too.
This is not your average potato salad. Beyond the eye-catching purple color it is packed with bright, tangy and spicy flavors and dressing in a creamy egg and cheese sauce.
