Grill like Al Roker! His fave recipes for grilled pizza, brisket and more

Name the food and our resident BBQ aficionado, Al Roker, knows how to grill it to perfection! Here are some of Al's best grilling recipes, plus the barbecue sauce that he's obsessed with using.
Al's Churrasco de Flank Steak (Flank Steak Brazilian Style)
Al Roker cooks Brazilian-style skirt steak with chimichurri saucePlay Video - 3:18
Quick-cooking flank steak is delicious on its own, but add a little chimichurri sauce and you've got a home run dish that will get rave reviews from your friends and family.
Use Al's favorite rub on your next brisket and we guarantee you'll be thrilled with the juicy result.
Al's Grilled Margherita Pizza
Skip the oven and throw a pie on the grill!
Al's Hobo Packs with Fish Filets
These hobo packs are a quick and easy way to make a healthy dinner of fish and vegetables.
Al's Marinated and Grilled Baby Artichokes with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
Creamy blue cheese adds delicious flavor to delicate charred artichokes.
Sometimes these disappear even faster than the burgers, ribs or chicken at a cookout.
Al's Favorite BBQ Sauce from Franklin BBQ
Al Roker isn't normally a sauce guy, but ever since he ate at Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas, he's obsessed with this recipe for the spot's superb espresso barbecue sauce.
Al Roker grills pizza in a ‘Big Green Egg’Play Video - 3:07
This article was originally published on May 4, 2016.